“Obviously I think it’s not a long-term thing, but we need him to feel great and the swelling obviously was something that was new coming out of the break,” Stevens said, “so we need to make sure he feels great as we head to the stretch run here.”

LOS ANGELES — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that point guard Kemba Walker had a productive workout on Saturday and that the team’s training staff is focused on strengthening his left knee before he returns to action.

Walker missed four games prior to the All-Star break due to lingering left knee soreness. Then he played 45 minutes in the Feb. 13 double-overtime win over the Clippers and more than 30 minutes in last Sunday’s All-Star Game, including the entirety of the untimed and unusually competitive fourth quarter. He complained of swelling after returning from the All-Star Game, and later had his knee drained and injected with an anti-inflammatory.

“The whole idea of minutes, and sometimes we go back and forth on this, is he’s averaged less minutes than he’s ever played before in his life,” Stevens said. “He’s had a couple of big-minutes games, and as we move forward, we’re going to need him to have some big-minute games, and that’s one of the reasons why those guys will all put their heads together and figure out how best to strengthen it.”

Russell in the house

Celtics legend Bill Russell arrived at Sunday’s game at the Staples Center wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey. Many of the Celtics are expected to attend the memorial service for Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday morning.

“We know it’s going to be hard to be in there and hearing all that stuff again, but it’s going to feel good as well,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’re going to honor Kobe and Gigi’s life the right way and it’s something that we’re all looking forward to, but understanding that it’s going to be hard.”

