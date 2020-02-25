“He had to bring them home to heaven together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi.”

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” the heartbroken woman told a Staples Arena audience in excess of 20,000 people. Unstemmed tears pooled in her eyes as she spoke of the husband and daughter she had to bury four weeks ago, after a devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., killed Kobe and Gigi Bryant, along with seven others on board the aircraft.

Vanessa’s strength in the face of unthinkable tragedy was a breathtaking profile in courage, one I can’t help but think was fortified by the power of what her beloved Kobe and Gigi accomplished in life.

The void left by their untimely deaths will never be filled, but in its space is their unique combined legacy, this eternal celebration of women, of women’s sports, of basketball, of a famous father and a talented daughter who were determined to push the game they loved to new and greater heights, determined to make the world hear and appreciate just how wonderful a sport it can be, regardless of gender.

“Gigi would have most likely become the best player in the WNBA,” Vanessa said, the arena responding with applause. “She would’ve made a huge difference for women’s basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports.

“She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn’t fair. And I truly feel she made positive change for the WNBA players now, because they knew Gigi’s goal was to eventually play in the WNBA.”

It was Vanessa who chose the speakers for Monday’s “Celebration of Life” event that drew a stunning array of basketball talent under one roof. From Russell to Jordan to Shaq to Curry, generations of NBA greatness were represented. But it was two women’s players and one great women’s coach who spoke along with Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, a nod to representation that underscored everything Kobe was learning on his retirement journey alongside Gigi. In coaching her club team, in nurturing her pro dreams, he was inspired to admire and support women’s basketball in a way he never did before.

He didn’t validate the sport; the women long ago did that themselves. But allies help. They support the game, they respect the game, they love the game regardless of who plays it. And when those allies come in the form of Kobe Bryant, with all his fame, fortune, influence, and popularity, they make a difference. His everlasting gift? Making sure the Mamba mentality is gender-neutral.

Bryant dubbed WNBA star Diana Taurasi the White Mamba. He claimed NCAA standout Sabrina Ionescu as a personal favorite. He cultivated working relationships with both, sharing workout plans and mental approaches. He mentored them as they mentored Gigi. They both spoke about his lasting influence.

“I wanted to be a part of the generation that changed basketball for Gigi and her teammates,” Ionescu said, “where being born female didn’t mean being born behind, where greatness wasn’t divided by gender.

“ ‘You have too much to give to stay silent.’ That’s what he said. That’s what he believed. That’s what he lived, through Gigi, through me, through his investment in women’s basketball. That was his next great act, a girl dad.”

Just a few hours later, Ionescu changed the NCAA record books once again as her No. 3 Oregon Ducks beat No. 4 Stanford, with her eclipsing 1,000 career rebounds along the way. She’s the first player in Division 1, male or female, to top 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds.

"That one was for him. To do it on 2-24-20 is huge."@Sabrina_i20 dedicated hitting 2K Pts, 1K Ast and 1K Reb to her late friend, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/AHJ4qFrP9M — espnW (@espnW) February 25, 2020

Gigi had met the Ducks and attended their games, but that was not her college dream. She wanted to be a Husky, to play for Geno Auriemma, to follow in the Connecticut footsteps of Taurasi and others. She and her father made a pilgrimage to Storrs.

“And I remember when Gigi came, as you saw in that video,” Auriemma recalled in his turn at the microphone, “the very first game that she came to, and she came into the locker room. And here she is. And the look on her face. The smile, the way her eyes just took everything in, how excited she was to be around, in her mind, royalty.”

It was more than knowing she belonged; it was knowing there was such a place TO belong, a road map laid out to follow her dream.

“Gigi already had goals to play for UConn that in itself showed her fearless mentality,” Taurasi told the crowd. “She represents a time where a young girl doesn’t need permission to play. Her skill would command respect.”

Once upon a time, Taurasi recalled herself as an awkward California teenager who never missed a Kobe-led Laker game, dreaming that it was she, not he, who was hitting those game-winning jumpers in the driveway. On those rare occasions when her father would come home with tickets, it was like a national holiday.

“Watching Kobe play the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe she could be a Laker one day,” she said. “It was like getting to know myself every single day. He made it OK to play with an edge that borderlined crazy.”

Taurasi grew up at a time when the professional sports role models came in one gender, so she found hers in Kobe. She wanted to be just like him. She did that and more, yet she, and the game she plays, have continued to grow. They changed the role model paradigm.

When Gigi Bryant went looking for her own basketball inspiration, the WNBA shined in the distance. That’s called progress. Someday, I have no doubt, Gigi would have been the one another little girl dreamed of being.

That’s called a legacy.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.