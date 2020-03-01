When his shot slid through the net at the buzzer, sending this game to overtime in what Boston coach Brad Stevens would call a 1-in-101 moment — and really the odds were probably even longer than that — TD Garden shook and Paul Pierce roared from his courtside seat and it looked like this charmed season would add another charmed chapter.

With his team down by 3 points with 5.1 seconds left, Jayson Tatum intentionally missed a free throw, because really that was the only hope. He barely knocked the ball out of James Harden’s grasp, and then Marcus Smart barely batted it out toward the top of the key, and then Jaylen Brown slid over and took care of the rest.

There was a brief moment, amid the chaos and the scramble and the improbable end of regulation, when it became clear that the Celtics, somehow, had a chance to beat the Rockets.

But the Celtics, who just returned from a four-game Western Conference road trip and were still without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, could not quite muster enough to run on empty, as they fell in overtime, 111-110.

“I think the right team won,” Stevens said. “I think they were better than us tonight. Not by much, but at least by 1.”

Neither team led by more than 2 points during overtime that turned into a slog after the frenetic four quarters that preceded it.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (No. 7) and teammates celebrate his last second 3-pointer that tied the game at 104 and sent it into overtime. BARRY CHIN/Globe Staff

The Celtics led by 1 point for a good chunk of the extra session and had excellent chances to push ahead by even more. But there were missed layups — an issue throughout the game — and missed opportunities.

With 50 seconds left and Boston leading, 110-109, Tatum missed a shot and Daniel Theis missed a putback, but scrambled onto the floor and gathered the loose ball and Boston called timeout. Gordon Hayward then missed an open look from the left corner and Smart briefly gathered the rebound before Harden ripped it away.

Harden was fouled on a fast break and hit both free throws with 24.1 seconds left, putting his team back in front. The Celtics had a timeout, but Stevens elected not to use it, in large part because it would allow Houston’s switch-heavy defensive scheme to set up and potentially make the inbounds pass a challenge.

The ball ended up in Brown’s hands, but he would not be a hero twice on the same night. His tough fadeaway caromed off the rim, and as Theis gathered the rebound, the buzzer sounded and the fans shuffled into the cold night thinking about what could have been.

The Celtics had been 35-1 when leading by 11 points or more this season, a remarkable record in this high-scoring, 3-point-pouring era in which big leads vanish in a blink. But in this game they coughed up a 17-point second-quarter advantage, the largest one they have relinquished this year.

Tatum, who just completed a masterful road trip, reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, finishing with 32 points and 13 rebounds. But he was not nearly as efficient as he was in the others, making just 9 of 27 shots and 10 of 14 free throws.

Smart had 26 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. He controlled much of the first half with his scoring, passing, and defense, and in the final 30 seconds of regulation helped make Brown’s miracle shot possible, with a layup that was followed by an off-balance 3-pointer that pulled Boston within 102-101 with 10.6 seconds left.

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, who has seemed reinvigorated by his new surroundings this year, dominated play throughout the night, finding his spots for layups and midrange jumpers and using his physicality to overwhelm Boston. He made 16 of 27 shots and finished with 41 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward drives for a layup during the second quarter. BARRY CHIN/Globe Staff

“We had a lot of attention on James Harden, and forgot about the other MVP over there,” Brown said. “He came out and asserted himself early and took over and dominated this game.”

The Rockets made just 15 of 55 3-pointers, but they frequently soared in from the corners with their wing-heavy lineup and grabbed offensive rebounds that led to second and even third tries from beyond the arc.

“You get caught up in the momentum of the game and you forget about the guy that was standing in the corner for the last 10 possessions,” Brown said, “and he just runs full speed at the ball and comes up with it.”

The Celtics made 39 percent of their shots overall and appeared sluggish at times. Stevens declined to use the long road trip as an excuse, but it probably did not help that Tatum, Brown, and Smart all topped the 44-minute mark, more than any Houston player. In 52 combined minutes, Boston’s bench players mustered just 4 points.

In addition to the miscommunications on defensive rebounds, the players missed plenty of layups and other open looks that they routinely hit during the hot streak in which they’d won 14 of 17 games. But one of the losses in that stretch came against Houston, and now a second one has, too. The good news for the Celtics is that the only place they could see the Rockets again this year is in the NBA Finals.

“We learn from everything,” Stevens said. “I think that that’s important. The physicality really affected us in both of these games against Houston. Like, it really affected us.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach @globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.