The Celtics tried to rebound from their 1-point overtime home loss Saturday to the Houston Rockets, but repeated themsleves with an OT loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 129-120, at TD Garden.

One All-Star was out Tuesday, but another returned — and the Celtics lost again in overtime.

Marcus Smart ended up on his back in front of the Brooklyn bench as his shot at the first-half buzzer did not drop.

Caris LeVert hit three free throws with 0.2 seconds left to give the Nets 51 points in the fourth quarter and send the game into overtime. LeVert scored all 11 Nets points in the extra five minutes to finish with 51 points of his own.

The Celtics had to go at it without reigning Eastern Conference player of the month Jayson Tatum, who was ill. And Gordon Hayward was forced out in the second quarter with a knee contusion.

However, Kemba Walker returned after missing five games with knee issues.

The Celtics won each of the first three quarters and were halfway packed for their overnight trip to Cleveland before the Kyrie-less Nets caught fire in the fourth.

As a result, the Celtics found themselves up by 3 with 19.9 seconds left watching LeVert shoot free throws.

With 6.7 seconds to go, the Celtics led, 118-115, and had the ball out of bounds. The Nets fought for a jump ball, which they won, setting up their final play. LeVert got the ball outside the arc and got a kindly call and the three free throws that came with it.

The Nets continued their roll into overtime to snap their four-game losing streak.