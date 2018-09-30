UMass football coach Mark Whipple’s comment: ”We had a chance there with 16 down and they [officials] rape us.”

AMHERST — UMass suspended football coach Mark Whipple without pay for one week — including Saturday’s game against South Florida — after he said one of his players had been ‘‘raped’’ while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a 58-42 road loss to Ohio.

‘‘I am deeply sorry for the words I used on Saturday to describe a play in our game,’’ Whipple said in a statement. ‘‘It is unacceptable to make use of the word ‘rape’ in the way I did and I am very sorry for doing so. It is not a term that should ever be used in the manner I did. It represents a lack of responsibility on my part as the leader of this program and a member of this university’s community, and I am disappointed with myself that I made this comparison when commenting after our game.’’

UMass lost, 58-42, at Ohio. Whipple called the officiating the worst he had experienced in his long career and was asked about possible pass interference call against one of UMass’ receivers that did not draw a penalty from the Mid-American Conference officiating crew.

Advertisement

‘‘We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,’’ Whipple told reporters.

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

He later used the word ‘‘mugged’’ to describe what happened to his player.

“On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio,’’ athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement. ‘‘His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance. Coach Whipple’s comments don’t reflect the values of this institution, our athletics department or football program. Mark is disappointed in himself and understands his serious error in judgment.’’

Defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach this week.

Whipple is in the fifth year of his second stint as UMass coach. He has also been a longtime NFL assistant coach. He is 14-40 with UMass since 2014, but from 1998-2003 he led the Minutemen to five winning seasons, including a Division 1-AA national title.

Advertisement

UMass now plays at the highest level of Division 1, the Football Bowl Subdivision.