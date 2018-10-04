UMass faces a challenge against undefeated South Florida

The UMass football team will try to bring its focus back to the football field Saturday in a matchup with the University of South Florida in Amherst.

The Minutemen (2-4) will be without head coach Mark Whipple, who was supended one game without pay after comparing an official’s call to “rape” following last Saturday’s 58-42 loss at Ohio.

Defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham takes over as head coach in Whipple’s stead. The opponent is a tough one in South Florida (4-0), with former Texas coach Charlie Strong leading the charge for the Bulls.

Here are a few keys for UMass:

Limit the big plays

The Bulls offense has produced scoring plays of 40, 50, and 66 yards in their first four games, all coming off the arm of junior quarterback Blake Barnett. For a UMass team that ranks 125th in the nation in scoring defense (42.7 points per game), this is not ideal. Keeping the big plays to a minimum will be a huge focus for Pinkham and his defense.

Contain Barnett

The 6-foot-5-inch junior quarterback from Corona, Calif., is a dual threat. Barnett has logged 1,099 passing yards and thrown eight TD passes, adding 120 yards and four TDs on the ground. He was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school, and originally committed to Alabama. He transferred to Arizona State in 2017, then transferred again to USF this season, as allowed by the NCAA’s graduate transfer rules.

Don’t mess with Horne

Freshman Terrence Horne Jr. struck early in USF’s 49-38 home victory over Georgia Tech Sept. 8, registering kickoff-return touchdowns of 98 and 97 yards in the first quarter. In a game where UMass is likely at a disadvantage in the team speed category, the Minutemen will have to keep Horne under wraps to have any chance.

Shore up the tackling

Pinkham wasn’t bashful in critiquing his team’s tackling over the first six games. In Tuesday’s press conference, he mentioned that he was planning to implement what he called “No Tag Tuesday” in practice, making sure that tackling was a point of emphasis.