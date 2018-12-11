Launching a few college basketball thoughts from beyond the arc while wondering how odd Kentucky fans are since they are sending Twitter messages to Coach Cal’s daughter after the Wildcats lost to Seton Hall.

Example:

Hi just here to say that if you have a problem with my dad/ my dads team PLEASE feel free to complain all you want without @ ing me. Yell it to the universe. Thats normal. @ ing me is not. I don?t coach, play or have anything to do with basketball. So @ ing me doesn?t do anything — Megan Calipari (@MeganteCalipari) December 9, 2018

■ Thinking nationally

Three teams have recently captured my attention: Tennessee, Auburn, and TCU. Tennessee and Auburn look like potential Final Four teams and TCU is not far behind.

Advertisement

Tennessee has a great victory over Gonzaga Sunday. The Vols are 7-1, with the only loss coming to undefeated Kansas in overtime.

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

It’s a veteran team; most of the key players are seniors and juniors. Grant Williams at 6-7, 236, is an absolute brute near the basket. His game is old-fashioned and usually associated with a taller person.

Admiral Schofield, a 6-6, 240-pound forward, has a great inside-out game and he can sometimes be unstoppable, as Gonzaga found out when he scored 30, including a game-winning 3-pointer.

The two big men are surrounded by other players who complement them well.

Auburn has transformed from a team that was offense-oriented to one that plays both ends of the court. The Tigers’ defense can be suffocating in the halfcourt, and it is difficult to keep track of the number of deflections. Meanwhile, the offense revolves around one of the best backcourts in the nation in senior Bryce Brown and junior Jared Harper.

Advertisement

When assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested by the FBI last year, it looked like the Auburn program would run aground and head coach Bruce Pearl would lose his job. Person hasn’t had his day in court yet, while Pearl has developed a team that could be playing in the Final Four.

TCU had a weird home loss to Lipscomb (although Lipscomb could show up in the NCAA Tournament), but the team I saw beating Southern Cal recently was outstanding. The Frogs are a well-coached, veteran team that has balanced scoring and plays good defense. Most importantly, the pieces seem to fit together just right. Everyone has a role.

The backcourt of Alex Robinson (who leads the nation in assists per game at 9.1) and Jaylen Fisher stacks up against any team’s. Robinson is now an official Sully’s Court favorite, and possibly soon to be added to that list is the team’s sixth man, Kouat Noi, who’s ready to shoot as soon as he steps on the floor.

From Thanksgiving to Dec. 8, Michigan State played UCLA in Las Vegas, Texas in Las Vegas, at Louisville, at Rutgers, vs. Iowa, and at Florida. Sparty won five of those games, losing only to Louisville in overtime.

Tom Izzo, the Spartans Hall of Fame coach, called it “one of the more incredible stretches’’ of his coaching career. He said no one — “not even my mother’’ — would have expected them to go 5-1.

Advertisement

“I’m just proud of my guys for these six games,” he said. “This was one of the more incredible stretches in my career as far as number of games against good people on the road, in a short period of time.’’

St. John’s is 9-0 for the first time since the 1990-91 season, when Malik Sealy and the Johnnies eventually reached the Elite Eight. Of course, they haven’t played any really tough games yet. Their first Big East game is Dec. 29 against Seton Hall.

Nevada remains undefeated with victories over USC and Arizona State (big comeback, trailed by 15). We can start talking about a possible undefeated regular season. The Wolfpack are big favorites to win the Mountain West. The next possibly challenging game is at Utah Dec. 29, although the amazing Mike Daum and South Dakota State come to Reno before that.

After Utah, it’s all Mountain West games. The road trips to places such as San Diego State, Utah State, UNLV, Boise State, and New Mexico are more difficult than some would admit, so a loss or two should be expected, but if any team is going to enter March with a zero in the right-hand column, it’s Nevada.

■ Bad thoughts

Radford gets a little positive feedback from Sully’s Court and the Highlanders turn around and lose to James Madison and Ohio.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was really upset with his team after a loss to Florida last week. Unlike many coaches, he didn’t hold anything back in the postgame press conference.

“We have some guys who need to grow up, and if they don’t do it, then I can’t have them around,’’ he said.

And while he did not mention players by name, he said he has “three or four guys who continually do things they’re not capable of doing.’’ And they “pout’’ when they are criticized.

Asked if he was concerned about disillusioned players, Huggins said, “I think I can fix it. I’ve fixed it before. And when I can’t fix it, I cut it out.’’

■ Thinking locally

Boston College lost a chance at getting a good road win when last Saturday’s game at Texas A&M was canceled because of travel problems. The next couple of weeks look good for the Eagles with games against Columbia, Fairfield, DePaul, and Hartford. There’s a good chance the Eagles will be 10-2 heading into ACC play.

UMass fans need to keep thinking positively after a mixed week of losing at home to Holy Cross and then overcoming a 20-point halftime deficit at Providence. Here’s my confession: I recorded the Providence game but after watching the first half, I deleted it. Then I saw on Twitter the Minutemen had won. I’m not sure whether to give myself a technical foul or a flagrant-2.

■ Forward thinking

It’s exam week, so the schedule is light, but here are a few games that interest me.

WEDNESDAY

UMass at Temple: This matchup used to be huge in the days of Calipari and Chaney. It’s back briefly. If UMass can win at Providence, it can win at Temple.

SATURDAY

Villanova at Kansas: Still appealing, although Villanova has been disappointing, but I don’t think the Wildcats are capable of winning at Phog.

Tennessee at Memphis: A great intrastate rivalry. A victory for Memphis would be a landmark win for first-year coach Penny Hardaway.

Belmont at UCLA: Belmont is capable of winning this if the Bruins are not paying attention.

Cincinnati at Mississippi State: The Bearcats have won nine a row and crushed Xavier in their big rivalry game last Saturday. This is a different type of challenge and an admirable piece of scheduling.

BYU at UNLV: You’ll be able to hear great sportsmanship as the Vegas fans chant, “[Expletive] you, BYU.”

South Dakota State at Nevada: Daum, a 6-9 forward, is a great player who will try to engineer this upset by himself.

SUNDAY

Saint Louis at Houston: Two underrated teams. I expect this to go down to the end.