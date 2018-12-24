Here’s how things shape up now that college basketball conference play is starting

League play has started for some teams, but in another week, it will be pretty much exclusively conference matchups, so it’s time to take a look at how the notable conferences shape up.

■ America East: This is a pretty clear-cut situation with Vermont, led by Anthony Lamb , and Stony Brook, led by emerging Akwasi Yeboah (a living, breathing British basketball player), well ahead of the rest. Last season’s NCAA sweetheart, University of Maryland-Baltimore County, might be a problem in the conference tournament.

■ American: This league is much better than projected, with Houston and Central Florida the standouts. Houston, coached by Kelvin Sampson (when he’s not on his cellphone), and UCF, coached by Johnny Dawkins (Tommy Amaker’s backcourt partner at Duke), are defensive-minded tough teams. Temple and Cincinnati are also possible contenders.

■ ACC: Duke, with its collection of basketball prodigies, and Virginia, with its roster of precision-drilled troops, are the obvious favorites. It’s incredible that North Carolina could be overlooked, but the Tar Heels could still win the league. I’d add Virginia Tech to the list, but I still haven’t forgiven them for that loss at Penn State (although Buzz Williams said they’ve learned from it). BC has done fairly well in nonconference play, but the Eagles team I’ve seen will be hard-pressed to win conference games. Five victories seems like a good projection; eight is the ceiling, and that would be a great accomplishment.

■ Atlantic 10: The league has underachieved, but Saint Louis and VCU have played some tough nonconference games, which should set up one of those two as the most likely champion. Right now, VCU is playing the best. Dayton and Saint Joseph’s might be factors. UMass has outplayed its talent, but the Minutemen can’t overachieve enough to win a title.

■ Big East: Villanova is not as good as everyone thought for a combination of factors (the returning stars, Phil Booth and Eric Paschall , have just been OK, and none of the freshmen have had an impact). That being said, the Wildcats will still win the league unless St. John’s isn’t fraudulent based on a weak schedule or Marquette plays enough defense to outscore teams. Marquette is exciting to watch, but so often disappointing.

■ Big 10: Michigan has had a stunning season, but when it comes down to it you know Michigan State is going to beat the Wolverines. Underrated Ohio State could win the league, too, and Wisconsin can’t be overlooked with top-notch 6-foot-10-inch center Ethan Happ.

■ Big 12: Kansas is like a movie that gets bad reviews but still is a winner at the box office. You see flaws when you watch them, and yet the Jayhawks win just about every game. The then-No. 1 Jayhawks, who were upset at No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday, are deep, and 6-9 junior Dedric Lawson is an All-American. They will win the Big 12 again (for the 15th straight season), but this is the deepest league in the country. Everyone is good. So it’s not far-fetched to consider that Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, or Iowa State could pull off the upset. Not likely, however.

■ CAA: Northeastern can contend for this title, but coach Bill Coen needs his full team back to 100 percent. Point guard Vasa Pusica has returned and looks like he’s ready to compete at a high level. Sophomore guard Shawn Occeus finally was able to play, but then took a personal leave from the team. Coen says he’s coming back. Right now, the Huskies are the third-best team in the CAA. Ahead of them is Charleston, with a great duo of Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley , and Hofstra,with perhaps the best player in the league, Justin Wright-Foreman .

Quick aside: NU has installed a new video board that spans from foul line to foul line (or blue line to blue line, if you prefer) in the style of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. It gives Matthews Arena a big-time feel. Coen said he wasn’t looking at it during his team’s victory over Saint Bonaventure last Friday except to see the team fouls.

“I had difficulty seeing that on the old scoreboard,’’ he said.

■ Ivy League: This also depends on health. If Harvard’s Bryce Aiken and Seth Towns return and play up to their usual levels, the Crimson can win the league. If not, then Penn, a solid team with no real stars, is the favorite. Look out for Dartmouth and sophomore big man Chris Knight (although the loss last week to Bryant was really bad).

■ Patriot League: This is wide open. Bucknell has slipped, which will give other teams opportunities. BU has been inconsistent, winning on the road against Northeastern and Elon but losing at Dartmouth and at home to Bethune-Cookman. If the Terriers gain some consistency, especially from talented guard Javante McCoy , they have a chance to win this league. Holy Cross needs all-league play from center Jehyve Floyd to contend, but based on nonconference play the Crusaders seem to come up short. Colgate and Lehigh are legitimate contenders, too.

■ Mountain West: Nevada is a foregone conclusion. The Wolfpack have the Final Four as a goal.

■ Pac 12: This has been a disaster. There are no really good teams. Three NCAA bids is the best the league can hope for, the most likely trio being Arizona, Arizona State, and Oregon.

■ SEC: Tennessee and Auburn are clearly the two best teams, and they should have Final Four aspirations. Both are experienced and play tough on the defensive end. Mississippi State has finally reached contender status under former UCLA coach Ben Howland . Kentucky has all the talent but not enough good team play. But the Playaz are improving, as evidenced by their victory over North Carolina.

■ West Coast: Gonzaga is still a skyscraper compared to the rest of the two-story buildings. San Francisco may not be good enough to win the league, but the Dons are an NCAA team. San Diego’s tough, too.