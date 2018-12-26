Fourth Michigan draft-eligible player pulls out of Saturday’s game

Michigan right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty has become the Wolverines’ fourth draft-eligible player to pull out of Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against No. 10 Florida.

Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed to the Associated Press that Bushell-Beatty, a fifth-year senior, elected to miss the game.

The No. 8 Wolverines also will be without senior running back Karan Higdon, junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush. Quarterback Shea Patterson has announced he is returning for his senior season instead of entering the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Bushell-Beatty missed Michigan’s final regular-season game, a loss to Ohio State, with an undisclosed injury. He started the first 11 games of the season.

Oklahoma QB Murray ill

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray missed his scheduled media availability at the Orange Bowl because of what the team says is an illness.

Related Links College football scoreboard

Murray was able to go through practice with the Sooners on Tuesday, and the nature of his illness was not disclosed.

However, there doesn’t seem to be much concern about him missing time.

Offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said he was unaware Murray was ill until he got into the caravan that carried the Sooners from their hotel to the media session on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The fourth-ranked Sooners take on No. 1 Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Saturday night.

Alabama suspends three

Alabama suspended starting left guard Deonte Brown and two other players from the Orange Bowl for violating unspecified team rules.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement that Brown, tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliot Baker didn’t make the trip to Miami on Monday.

Top-ranked Alabama faces Oklahoma Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Saban didn’t indicate the duration of the suspensions or whether they might extend to the national championship game if Alabama wins.

Advertisement

Brown replaced Lester Cotton as the starter in midseason. Brown has been dealing with a turf toe injury.