Ky Bowman misses 3-pointer at buzzer, BC falls in OT to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored 21 points, Michael Devoe added 20 points and Georgia Tech beat Boston College, 81-78, in overtime on Sunday night.

Devoe was defending Ky Bowman when Boston College’s star guard missed a 3-pointer off the rim as time expired in the extra period.

James Banks III finished with 18 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Yellow Jackets had lost nine of 10.

Advertisement

Nik Popovic had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (14-14, 5-11), who were coming off a big emotional lift with a win over Louisville. BC dropped to 1-8 on the road in ACC play.

Get Sports Headlines in your inbox: The most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

The Eagles erased an 8-point deficit in the second half to take a 67-66 lead on Popovic’s hook shot, but Devoe followed with a layup on the next possession and Georgia Tech didn’t trail again.

Boston College never led in overtime.

Bowman, one of four players nationally averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals, missed 9 of 14 shots from the field and was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers. He finished with 13 points, 6 boards and 4 assists.

Alvarado hit a 3-pointer at the 4:48 mark of the first half for Georgia Tech’s first lead since the early minutes and followed with a fast-break 3 to make it 29-25.

Advertisement

The Jackets were up, 40-33 at halftime, tying their biggest intermission lead in league play and posting their highest point total in an ACC first half this season.