Which Massachusetts college basketball teams have a shot at the NCAA Tournament?

It might not feel like it when you step outside, but a glance at the calendar tells us it’s March, when college basketball takes center stage in the sports world, with the NCAA tournament beginning in the latter half of the month.

Selection Sunday, when the 68 teams for the men’s field will be announced, is March 17. The 64-team women’s field will be revealed on March 18.

With the regular season winding down, and conference tournaments under way, it seemed like the right time to take a look at which Massachusetts Division 1 programs have a shot of reaching the tournament.

Men

Northeastern (20-10, 2nd in CAA): The Huskies went 14-4 in the Colonial Athletic Conference to finish one game behind Hofstra, which finished 25-6 overall and had a 19-game winning streak snapped by Northeastern at Matthews Arena on Feb. 2. The Huskies closed out the regular season with four straight wins and will need to win the conference tournament, which begins Sunday at North Charleston, S.C., to reach the NCAA tournament.

Harvard (16-9, tied for 1st in Ivy League): The Crimson have won three in a row to pull into a first-place tie with Yale (19-6 overall). Both teams are 9-3 heading into the final weekend of the regular season, with Harvard closing out at Cornell and Columbia. Only the top four teams qualify for the conference tournament, to be played March 16-17 in New Haven, Conn. The Crimson have already qualified and would need to win reach the NCAA tournament.

Boston College (14-15, 10th in ACC): The Eagles have been competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and came away with a 66-59 win over Louisville last week. But their 5-12 conference record likely means they would have to win five games in five days in the ACC tournament, which begins March 12 in Charlotte, N.C.

Holy Cross (16-16, 10th in the Patriot League): A last place finish for the Crusaders, who went 6-12 in league play, meant they had to open the conference tournament at Lafayette. Holy Cross prevailed, and will now play at No. 2 Bucknell in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Boston University (15-17, tied for 7th in the Patriot League): After posting a conference record of 7-11 in league play, the Terriers defeated Loyola of Maryland in the first round of the Patriot League tournament. They will play at No. 1 seed Colgate in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

UMass (10-19, 13th in the A-10): The Minutemen are in the bottom of the pack in the Atlantic Conference and would have to win five games in five days to capture the A-10 tournament, which begins March 13 in Brooklyn.

UMass Lowell (15-15, 5th in America East): The River Hawks find themselves in the middle of the pack and would need to win three in a row in the conference tournament, which begins Saturday.

Women

Northeastern (17-10, 6th in CAA): The Huskies went 7-9 in the Colonial Athletic Association, good for sixth place with two games remaining in the regular season. Should they maintain that position, they would earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament and begin play in the quarterfinals on March 14.

Boston College (14-15, 12th in ACC): The Eagles went 3-13 in conference play to finish in 12th place. They ended the regular season having lost eight in a row, and open the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday against Virginia.

Harvard (14-11, 3rd in Ivy League): With two games remaining, the Crimson are 7-5 in league play, and close out the season at home this weekend with games against Cornell and Columbia. If they maintain their position in the top four, they will play in the Ivy League tournament on March 16.

Boston University (15-12, tied for 3rd in Patriot League): The Terriers are 11-6 in conference play heading into Wednesday’s season finale against Loyola MD. They’ve already clinched a quarterfinal home game for the conference tournament, which begins March 11.

Holy Cross (17-11, 5th in the Patriot League): A 9-8 conference record has the Crusaders locked into the fifth spot heading into Wednesday’s season finale against Lehigh. They will open the Patriot League tournament on the road in the quarterfinals on March 11.

UMass (16-15, tied for 8th in A-10): The Minutewomen went 7-9 in the Atlantic 10, and won their conference tournament opener, 86-80, at George Mason Tuesday night. They will be at No. 2 seed Fordham on Friday in the quarterfinals.

UMass Lowell (7-22, tied for last in America East): The River Hawks were 3-13 in conference play and lost a tiebreaker to not qualify for the conference tournament.