Case Keenum is on the move again. The Denver Broncos agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Washington Redskins on Thursday. The teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder. Keenum’s contract will be reworked with the Broncos and Redskins each picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Broncos decided to move on from Keenum last month when they agreed to acquire Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco from the Ravens. Like the Keenum trade, the Flacco trade cannot become official until the start of the league year March 13. Keenum enters the equation to try to replace 2018 addition Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula in November and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

WR Garcon cut by 49ers

Pierre Garcon, 32,will become a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers declined his contract option, paying the wide receiver nearly $23 million out of the five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in 2017. The 49ers also exercised contract options for 2019 on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson, and cornerback K’Waun Williams . . . The Steelers made a significant investment in protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, signing Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and left guard Ramon Foster to new deals . . . The Jets tendered a second-round qualifying offer to wide receiver Robby Anderson, 25, who led the Jets last season with 50 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns and could become a restricted free agent next week . . . The Dolphins released defensive end Andre Branch and guard Ted Larsen, as part of their effort to pare payroll in advance of free agency next week . . . Free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns. Johnson was released this week by the Texans.

Colleges

DA: Boeheim ‘not reckless’ Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was deemed “not reckless’’ and will not be charged in a fatal highway accident Feb. 20, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick said his decision came after reviewing the police accident report. Boeheim declined to comment, the athletic department said. According to the report, the disabled car was going 67 miles per hour when it skidded out on the dimly-lit highway. There was no evidence drugs or alcohol played a role. Boeheim, 74, was driving 66 m.p.h. on the highway and headed home after an upset of Louisville when he accidentally struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez around 11:20 p.m.

PC downs BC in men’s hockey

The No. 8 Providence College men’s hockey team rallied for three goals in the third period to defeat Boston College, 3-1, in the regular-season finale at Schneider Arena. Tyce Thompson (1 goal, 1 assist) and Josh Wilkins (1 goal, 1 assist) each had a pair of points in the third as the Friars (21-9-6, 14-7-3 Hockey East) locked up the No. 2 seed in the Hockey East tournament. The Eagles (11-20-3, 10-11-3) got a lone goal from JD Dudek at 16:25 of the third.

. . . The football seasons at Miami and Florida will start earlier than ever this year after the ESPN-televised 2019 season opener between the Hurricanes and Gators was moved up one week to Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., the schools announced. It will mark the earliest game date in the history of either program, and Aug. 24 will be the earliest start date for any major college football season since 2003 . . . The National Transportation Safety Board blamed a jammed part for a mishap preventing the MD-83 jet carrying the University of Michigan’s basketball team to its NCAA tournament site two years ago from tilting its nose upward, forcing an aborted takeoff . . . Longtime Kent State golf coach Herb Page, 67, announced he will retire at season’s end, ending a storied run at the school where he has coached 41 years and guided the Golden Flashes men’s program to 22 Mid-American Conference championships, 17 NCAA championship berths, and coached 28 All-Americans, including Ben Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion. Page, who has been the MAC’s top golf coach 23 times, was also instrumental in 1998 in launching Kent State’s women’s golf program, which has won 20 straight MAC titles . . . First-year Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries was named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year. Despite being picked to finish ninth, DeVries led Drake to 23 wins and a share of its second league regular-season title since 1971 . . . Georgia sophomore forward Rayshaun Hammonds , the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot. Coach Tom Crean said after Georgia’s 64-39 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night that Hammonds would miss the remainder of the season . . . Former Oklahoma State basketball players Maurice Calloo , 19, Kentrevious Jones , 2o, and Michael Weathers , 21, who were kicked off the team in January will face criminal charges after they were accussed of damaging cars on campus along with former Oklahoma State cheerleader Imani Patterson . Each were charged with malicious injury to property after authorities accused the four of using an air rifle to shoot seven vehicles, a parking garage windo and an apartment door window on Jan. 1.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press/File Herb Page (left), who announced his retirement at season’s end, caddied for one of his pupils, Ben Curtis, during a practice round at the 2004 Masters Tournament.

Baseball OF Gomez finally joins Mets

Chris O’Meara/Associated Press After an aborted attempt to join the Mets 3½ years ago, Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez finally consummated a trade to New York.

Carlos Gomez is back with the Mets, 3½ years after a trade fell through that would have sent him from Milwaukee to New York. New York said the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training. A two-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Gomez hit .208 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games last year for Tampa Bay . . . Josh Donaldson plans to play in his first spring training game for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night against Philadelphia. After being slowed by injuries for two seasons, the 33-year-old third baseman signed a $23 million, one-year contract with the Braves and spent the first two weeks of the exhibition season strengthening his legs, feet, and toes . . . Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game, hitting an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances against the Phillies minor leaguers in Clearwater, Fla.

Miscellany ATP president to step down

The ATP announced Thursday Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his current term expires . . . Sebastien Bourdais will go for a third consecutive IndyCar victory Sunday on in the season opener in St. Petersburg, Fla., . . . Aliy Zirkle, a perennial fan favorite, was the first musher to reach the halfway checkpoint of the Iditarod in Alaska . . . Daniel Rudisha, an Olympic silver-medalist runner in 1968 and the father of two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha, died in Nairobi, Kenya. He was 73.