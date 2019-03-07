Case Keenum is on the move again. The Denver Broncos agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Washington Redskins on Thursday. The teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder. Keenum’s contract will be reworked with the Broncos and Redskins each picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Broncos decided to move on from Keenum last month when they agreed to acquire Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco from the Ravens. Like the Keenum trade, the Flacco trade cannot become official until the start of the league year March 13. Keenum enters the equation to try to replace 2018 addition Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula in November and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.
WR Garcon cut by 49ers
Pierre Garcon, 32,will become a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers declined his contract option, paying the wide receiver nearly $23 million out of the five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in 2017. The 49ers also exercised contract options for 2019 on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson, and cornerback K’Waun Williams . . . The Steelers made a significant investment in protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, signing Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and left guard Ramon Foster to new deals . . . The Jets tendered a second-round qualifying offer to wide receiver Robby Anderson, 25, who led the Jets last season with 50 receptions for 752 yards and six touchdowns and could become a restricted free agent next week . . . The Dolphins released defensive end Andre Branch and guard Ted Larsen, as part of their effort to pare payroll in advance of free agency next week . . . Free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns. Johnson was released this week by the Texans.
DA: Boeheim ‘not reckless’Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was deemed “not reckless’’ and will not be charged in a fatal highway accident Feb. 20, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick said his decision came after reviewing the police accident report. Boeheim declined to comment, the athletic department said. According to the report, the disabled car was going 67 miles per hour when it skidded out on the dimly-lit highway. There was no evidence drugs or alcohol played a role. Boeheim, 74, was driving 66 m.p.h. on the highway and headed home after an upset of Louisville when he accidentally struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez around 11:20 p.m.
PC downs BC in men’s hockey
The No. 8 Providence College men’s hockey team rallied for three goals in the third period to defeat Boston College, 3-1, in the regular-season finale at Schneider Arena. Tyce Thompson (1 goal, 1 assist) and Josh Wilkins (1 goal, 1 assist) each had a pair of points in the third as the Friars (21-9-6, 14-7-3 Hockey East) locked up the No. 2 seed in the Hockey East tournament. The Eagles (11-20-3, 10-11-3) got a lone goal from JD Dudek at 16:25 of the third.
Baseball
OF Gomez finally joins Mets
Carlos Gomez is back with the Mets, 3½ years after a trade fell through that would have sent him from Milwaukee to New York. New York said the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training. A two-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Gomez hit .208 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games last year for Tampa Bay . . . Josh Donaldson plans to play in his first spring training game for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night against Philadelphia. After being slowed by injuries for two seasons, the 33-year-old third baseman signed a $23 million, one-year contract with the Braves and spent the first two weeks of the exhibition season strengthening his legs, feet, and toes . . . Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game, hitting an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances against the Phillies minor leaguers in Clearwater, Fla.
Miscellany
ATP president to step down
The ATP announced Thursday Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his current term expires . . . Sebastien Bourdais will go for a third consecutive IndyCar victory Sunday on in the season opener in St. Petersburg, Fla., . . . Aliy Zirkle, a perennial fan favorite, was the first musher to reach the halfway checkpoint of the Iditarod in Alaska . . . Daniel Rudisha, an Olympic silver-medalist runner in 1968 and the father of two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha, died in Nairobi, Kenya. He was 73.