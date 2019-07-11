New Boston bowl game joins ACC’s list of postseason destinations

The Atlantic Coast Conference has agreements with 13 bowl games from Boston to San Diego for the 2020-25 seasons.

The ACC announced its bowl partners for the next postseason cycle Thursday and they included a few new additions. The conference will now send a team to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly created game to be played at Fenway Park in Boston and run by ESPN.

