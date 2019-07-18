Former BC women’s basketball coach Cathy Inglese ‘fighting for her life’ after traumatic fall

Former Boston College women’s basketball coach Cathy Inglese suffered a brain injury when she fell Wednesday, according to a social media post by her sister.

‘‘My sister Cathy Inglese has suffered a traumatic brain injury and is fighting for her life,’’ Nancy Inglese posted on Facebook. ‘‘I am asking all family, friends and acquaintances to please pray for her. She needs ALL your prayers.’’

Inglese, 60, coached at Boston College from 1993 to 2008.