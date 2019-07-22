BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division

To no one’s surprise, Clemson, the reigning national champion, received all but three first-place votes overall, garnering 170 as the likely pick to win the ACC conference championship ahead of division rival Syracuse (two first-place votes) and Coastal Division favorite Virginia (one first-place vote).

The Eagles garnered 588 points to finish ahead of Wake Forest (462) and Louisville (253) in the division ballot.

The Boston College football team on Monday was selected to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division, according to the league’s 2019 preseason media poll as voted by the 173 media members present at the ACC’s Kickoff event last week in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers, the runaway favorite to win the Atlantic Division, garnered 171 first-place votes and 1,209 points in the division preseason ballot while Syracuse finished second with 913 points.

In addition to Clemson and Syracuse, BC was predicted to finish behind third-place Florida State (753 points) and fourth-place North Carolina State (666) in the Atlantic Division.

The Eagles will travel to Clemson Oct. 26 and Syracuse Nov. 2 on back-to-back weekend road trips in what will be BC’s toughest stretch of the season. Those conference road games will be bookended by home games against North Carolina State (Oct. 19) and Florida State (Nov. 9).

The voting was slightly more balanced in the Coastal Division with every team earning at least one first-place vote. Virginia earning 82 first-place votes, good for 1,003 points, while Miami (55 first-place votes, 992 points) and Virginia Tech (20 first-place votes, 827) also earned consideration.

BC will take on a pair of Coastal opponents this season — Virginia Tech in the Aug. 31 season opener at Alumni Stadium and at Pittsburgh in the Nov. 30 season finale.

