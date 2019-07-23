Leaving as Hockey East commissioner was not Joe Bertagna’s decision

The news that the 2019-20 season would be Bertagna’s last as commissioner was announced on Monday in a joint press release by both Bertagna and the Hockey East athletic directors. On Tuesday, Bertagna revealed it was not his decision to leave.

“It’s not a retirement,” said Bertagna. “I’m getting a lot of people congratulating me, but I’ve got two kids in college, and I’m not a person who is happy when I’m not working.”

Joe Bertagna may be stepping down as Hockey East commissioner at the end of the upcoming season, but he wants to make it clear he will not be retiring.

““My contract was up at the end of the year, and I actually was looking to extend it a little bit,” said Bertagna, who turns 68 in October. “At the time I started that conversation, the directors had decided that they were not going to renew the contract.”

Including his 15 seasons with the ECAC, Bertagna is coming up on his 38th season as a college hockey commissioner. Whether it was working with his ECAC counterpart Steve Hagwell to establish the Friendship Four Tournament over Thanksgiving weekend in Belfast, Northern Ireland, or working with the Red Sox and making sure each Hockey East program had the opportunity to play outdoors at Fenway Park over the last decade, he certainly did his part to grow the sport, not just for Hockey East, but for college hockey.

“I’ve always said I know we’ve got to put those things out there like the Fenways and the Belfasts and the TV, but I really always felt that what we do daily, just the running of the league as a machine and keeping the league going, it’s not as exciting, and it doesn’t jump out on a résumé,” Bertagna said. “But I think we, collectively, the staff have always tried do not only right by Hockey East, but by the sport.

“My friend Sam Kennedy of the Red Sox used the term ‘stewardship,’ that you should feel good about your stewardship of the league. That’s what I would want to hang my hat on the most.”

Just don’t expect a farewell tour at the arenas across Hockey East this season.

“Those are things that happen when people retire, and I’m not retiring,” Bertagna said. “I’m just going to create a second act.”

