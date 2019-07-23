BC’s AJ Dillon, Ben Petrula named to All-ACC preseason team

Boston College running back AJ Dillon and offensive tackle Ben Petrula were named to the All-ACC preseason team on Tuesday. Dillon, a 6-foot, 250-pound junior and Lawrence Academy graduate, rushed for 1,108 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns in 10 games in 2018. He also finished third in 2019 preseason player of the year voting, garnering 15 points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (127 points) was named ACC preseason player of the year, ahead of his teammate, running back Travis Etienne (24).

Petrula started all 12 games at right tackle last season. The 6-5, 310-pound junior blocked for an offense that produced 4,852 total yards and averaged 32 points per game. He was an All-ACC honorable mention selection.