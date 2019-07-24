Boston College releases partial basketball schedule

The Eagles’ first non-conference game comes four days after hosting Wake Forest with a trip to play USF in Tampa on Nov. 10. BC will host eight of the next 10 games following the foray to Florida, including the 2019 Gotham Classic and the ACC/B1G Challenge against Northwestern. BC is 7-4 all-time in the ACC/B1G Challenge.

With the ACC moving to a 20-game conference schedule and launching its own network with ESPN, each team will play one league game to open the year.

The Boston College men’s basketball team tips off the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against Wake Forest. Following their opener, the Eagles will play 11 non-conference games between Nov. 10 and Dec. 21.

The Gotham Classic is an annual five-team tournament held early in the season and usually including a pair of Jesuit schools. This year, the Eagles will host High Point (N.C.) on Nov. 13, Eastern Washington on Nov. 16, Belmont (Tenn.) on Nov. 20, and the Showcase Game against reigning Atlantic-10 champion and fellow Jesuit institution St. Louis on Nov. 27.

Other home games include the continuation of a home-and-home series with DePaul — a matchup won by the Eagles in Chicago last fall, 65-62 — as well as Albany on Dec. 10 and Central Connecticut on Dec. 15.

Aside from their trip to Tampa, the Eagles will travel to Richmond on Nov. 30 before closing out non-league play against California in San Francisco at the inaugural Al Attles Classic.

Hosted at the Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the tournament will feature a quadruple-header along with Stanford vs. San Diego, Arizona vs. St. John’s, and Saint Mary’s vs. Nevada.

Tip times and television networks are still to be determined. All games can be heard on WEEI-AM 850.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Wed., November 6 Wake Forest * Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill Sun., November 1o South Florida Yuengling Center, Tampa, Fl. Wed., November 13 High Point (N.C.) # Conte Forum Sat., November 16 Belmont (Tenn.) # Conte Forum Wed., November 20 Eastern Washington # Conte Forum Sat., November 23 DePaul Conte Forum Wed., November 27 Saint Louis # Conte Forum Sat., November 30 Richmond Robins Center, Richmond, Va. Tue., December 3 Northwestern % Conte Forum Tue., December 10 Albany Conte Forum Sun., December 15 Central Connecticut Conte Forum Sat., December 21 California & Chase Center, San Francisco

* -- ACC | # -- Gotham Classic | % -- ACC/B1G | & -- Al Attles Classic

Dan can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com; follow him on Twitter @DanielRShulman.