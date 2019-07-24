Former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky denied review

Jerry Sandusky isn't getting a fresh chance to argue in Pennsylvania state court that he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys. The state Supreme Court turned down the 75-year-old's request to review a Superior Court decision earlier this year that rejected most of his arguments. His lawyer said he was very disappointed and Sandusky may seek help from federal courts . . . More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago. Like at least six other pending federal lawsuits, the case filed Monday said school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss . The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center. Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and seven assists to lead the host Connecticut Sun past the New York Liberty, 70-63, for their fourth straight victory. Connecticut (13-6) is tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the WNBA at the All-Star break . . . The Denver Nuggets signed point guard Jamal Murray to a five-year, $170 million contract extension that the sides agreed to last month, but the deal was just announced Wednesday. . . Kawhi Leonard and Paul George made their first public appearance since agreeing to join the Los Angeles Clippers nearly three weeks ago. Leonard said he was tempted by the opportunity to win the Clippers' first NBA championship, while George, who is originally from Southern California, is eager to see what it's like to play at home . . . Free agent Pau Gasol agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Baseball

Russell sent down to Triple A

The Chicago Cubs optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple A Iowa, about two months after he completed a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Russell was sent down to make room for All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who was activated from the 10-day injured list. Chicago also scratched lefthander Jon Lester from his scheduled start against San Francisco because of illness . . . Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez went on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin . . . Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray was pulled after four innings with a left calf injury.

World swimming championships

King disqualified in breaststroke

American Lilly King was disqualified from the 200-meter breaststroke preliminaries at the world swimming championships in South Korea. King won her heat in 2 minutes, 24.56 seconds, but was disqualified for not touching the wall with both hands at the same time at the first turn of the four-lap race, according to USA Swimming. She reacted with shock upon seeing ‘DSQ’ next to her name on the video board . . . Federica Pellegrini defeated a field of younger competitors, minus ailing Katie Ledecky, to win the 200-meter freestyle. Pellegrini is competing at her final worlds. The Italian is aiming to make a fifth Olympics in Tokyo next year before retiring. She overtook Australian Ariarne Titmus down the stretch to earn her fourth career gold — and record eighth consecutive medal — in her signature event. The Italian touched in 1 minute, 54.22 seconds. Ledecky hasn’t been at the pool since Monday. She withdrew from the 200 free heats and the 1,500 free final on Tuesday with an illness. The American star is being monitored by doctors, but no diagnosis has been disclosed . . . Hungary’s Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps’s world record by nearly eight-tenths of a second in winning the 200 butterfly (1:50.73). Australia rallied to win the mixed 4x100 medley relay, with Cate Campbell running down American Simone Manuel on the last lap.

Miscellany

Bennett, Flames reach deal

The Calgary Flames and forward Sam Bennett avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.55 million . . . Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery. The tennis tournament starts Saturday . . . The world champion US women's soccer team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minn. The tour opens on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, Calif. . . . FIFA banned a senior African soccer official for 10 years for financial wrongdoing, including taking funds from a campaign tackling Ebola. FIFA said its ethics judges banned Musa Bility, a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee, for 10 years and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs ($507,200) . . . Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona had surgery on his right knee, the first of two procedures recommended by his doctors.