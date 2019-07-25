Former BC women’s coach Cathy Inglese left a lasting legacy

So when she took over the program in 1993, her first request was not of her players; it was on behalf of them.

Cathy Inglese had 15 years to make demands of her team as the leader of the Boston College women’s basketball program — demands of excellence, of hard work, of dedication.

Cathy Inglese conducts practice at Boston College in November of 2003. She coached the women’s team from 1993-2008.

The women’s basketball team had played most of its home games at Power Gym, the practice facility, while the men’s team played a full schedule in Conte Forum. Inglese didn’t understand why there was a difference, so she demanded a change. It was another step in what players, colleagues, and coaches described as a carefully calculated, relentless pursuit of perfection.

Advertisement

Inglese was 60 when she died Wednesday, one week after sustaining a brain injury in a fall. Her coaching career spanned nearly three decades and included stops at six Division 1 programs, with 27 seasons as head coach at Vermont, BC, and Rhode Island, and assistant roles at New Hampshire, Fairleigh Dickinson, and most recently Hofstra.

“She demanded excellence from everybody that surrounded her,” said Aimee McGuire Coen, who was Inglese’s first recruit at BC. “From the players that she coached, the coaches that coached with her, her administrators and colleagues.”

When Coen began her freshman season in 1994, she knew she was at a place where women’s basketball was respected, and success was expected. She recalled walking past Conte Forum at 11 p.m. and looking up at Inglese’s office window, where the lights would still be on.

“She’d be up there, watching game film, or doing X’s and O’s late at night to prepare us to be successful on the court,” she said. “She was always the most prepared coach. You often hear that about coaches and leaders. But she really walked the walk. She led by example — what it meant to sacrifice, to work hard, to be excellent. She put her words into action.”

Advertisement

It showed on the court. Inglese led the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournament berths, three Sweet 16 appearances, and a Big East title.

“Every practice, every game, every film session, every weight training session, she pushed herself, and she pushed the people around her to their max every day,” said Kindyll Dorsey, who played for Inglese from 2003-07.

Even in the height of success, Inglese’s dedication was unwavering. Dorsey recalled the Eagles’ upset win over top-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when eighth-seeded BC held a strong lead with the clock winding down.

“[Inglese] had this intensity on her face until the last second,” Dorsey said. “She was never going to let her guard down. It was just that perfection in her.”

California coach Charmin Smith got her start in coaching in 2003, as an assistant on Inglese’s BC staff.

“She really took me under her wing,” Smith said. “She taught me a lot about this profession and how hard you have to work in order to be successful.”



But Inglese, a Wallingford, Conn. native and Southern Connecticut State alum, found a balance, and could joke around with her players, too. On a road trip to Brown, Dorsey, a freshman at the time, was hit in the eye by a snowball. The culprit? Her coach.

The foundation was laid for a relationship that would continue long after Dorsey graduated. Inglese remained a source of support for her former star as she began a coaching career of her own, and a friend, laughing and dancing at Dorsey’s wedding.

Advertisement

In 2005, a 17-year-old Ayla Brown was standing in line to audition for “American Idol.” After commiting to play basketball at BC two years earlier, she decided to do something fun to end her senior year. Suddenly, she had advanced to the shows later stages, and Inglese was calling her on her hotel phone in Los Angeles.

“She said, ‘Ayla, we’re so excited for you here at BC,’” remembered Brown. “‘I just want you to know that we support you, and we’re cheering you on. But we might want to redshirt you.’”

“That just shows the amazing balance of Coach Inglese,” said Brown, who played four full seasons at BC. “As much as she loved and supported and cared about all of her girls, it was about basketball. She put the game before everything else.”

Cathy Inglese and her team celebrate one of their biggest victories, a 77-69 comeback win over the Stanford Cardinal in 2005. (FILE/JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF)

It was typical of Inglese to bring it back to basketball. After all, she loved the game, and she instilled that love and passion in her players. She also had a drive to instill that passion in future generations.

Last winter, the girls’ basketball team at Sheehan High School in Wallingford, Inglese’s alma mater, was headed to the state championship game for the first time since Inglese led them to a title in 1976. Coach Mike Busillo e-mailed Inglese, who was coaching as an assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson, hoping for a quick response that he could read aloud to his team.

Advertisement

Instead, she visited the Titans at practice.

“She talked a lot about what you could do as an individual to make the group better,” Busillo remembered. “She talked about being a good teammate, being kind of a glue person. That was the basketball message.”

The lessons Inglese instilled on the Sheehan team that day in March — and on every player and coach that crossed her path — showcased the legacy she left in the world of basketball.

“She always fought for what was right, and demanded that of herself and of her players and everyone around her,” Dorsey said. “That commitment to excellence and hard work every single day, that’s what she leaves with everyone.”

More scenes from Cathy Inglese’s career at Boston College

Cathy Inglese gives instructions to freshman guard Brittanny Johnson during first half action against Wake Forest in 2006. (FILE/MATTHEW J. LEE/GLOBE STAFF)

Cathy Inglese can’t contain her excitement after the Eagles upset UConn in January 1999. (FILE/BARRY CHIN/GLOBE STAFF)

Cathy Inglese holds hands with freshman player Brianne Stepherson (left) and manager Rose Starum as they wait for the anouncement of the team's NCAA tournament bid on live television in March 1999. (FILE/JOHN BOHN/GLOBE STAFF)

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaciccotelli.