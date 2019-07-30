Harvard releases 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
Harvard released its men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, and the Crimson will open their season Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at home against MIT.
The 29-game schedule features nonleague opponents throughout Massachusetts and the rest of the country, and an appearance in the first James Naismith Classic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Harvard will play Buffalo there Nov. 16 in a tripleheader, with Tennessee vs. Washington and St. Bonaventure vs. Rutgers also on the bill.
Harvard also will play in the Orlando Invitational, a three-game tournament Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. The Crimson will face Texas A&M at 1 p.m in the first game of the tournament.
Advertisement
The Crimson take on in-state opponents Northeastern (Nov. 8 at Matthews Arena), Holy Cross (Nov. 22 at Worcester), and UMass (Dec. 7 at home). Harvard plays rival Yale, which it lost to in last season’s Ivy League final, Feb. 7 at Yale and March 7 at Harvard.
Harvard opens its Ivy League slate Jan. 18 at home against Dartmouth at 2 p.m.
Both the men’s and women’s Ivy League tournaments will be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion March 14-15, 2020.
Other nonleague opponents include Maine, George Washington, California, Howard, San Francisco, and UC Irvine.
Harvard went 19-12 last season, losing to North Carolina State in the second round of the NIT.
The full 2019-20 schedule can be found here.
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.