Harvard releases 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

Harvard released its men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, and the Crimson will open their season Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at home against MIT.

The 29-game schedule features nonleague opponents throughout Massachusetts and the rest of the country, and an appearance in the first James Naismith Classic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Harvard will play Buffalo there Nov. 16 in a tripleheader, with Tennessee vs. Washington and St. Bonaventure vs. Rutgers also on the bill.

Harvard also will play in the Orlando Invitational, a three-game tournament Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. The Crimson will face Texas A&M at 1 p.m in the first game of the tournament.