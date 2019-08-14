Boston College to retire Pete Mitchell’s jersey Nov. 9

Former Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell, who has more receptions (190), receiving yards (2,388), and touchdowns (20) than any other tight end in school history, will have his jersey retired at BC’s game against Florida State Nov. 9.

“We are thrilled to retire Pete’s jersey and congratulate him on this well-earned recognition,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond. “He will be remembered forever inside Alumni Stadium with some of the all-time greats to wear the maroon and gold.”

Mitchell, who played for BC from 1991-94, earned first-team All-American honors as a junior in 1993 and was a concensus pick as a senior. He had 13 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in BC’s 41-39 upset of No. 1 Notre Dame in 1993.