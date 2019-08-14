Boston College to retire Pete Mitchell’s jersey Nov. 9
Former Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell, who has more receptions (190), receiving yards (2,388), and touchdowns (20) than any other tight end in school history, will have his jersey retired at BC’s game against Florida State Nov. 9.
“We are thrilled to retire Pete’s jersey and congratulate him on this well-earned recognition,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond. “He will be remembered forever inside Alumni Stadium with some of the all-time greats to wear the maroon and gold.”
Mitchell, who played for BC from 1991-94, earned first-team All-American honors as a junior in 1993 and was a concensus pick as a senior. He had 13 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in BC’s 41-39 upset of No. 1 Notre Dame in 1993.
He led the Big East in receptions in his last two seasons and was named to the All-Big East first team both years. Mitchell closed his career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards; he is now second and third in those categories.
Mitchell, who played in the NFL for eight seasons for Jacksonville, the New York Giants, and Detroit, is on this year’s ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame and could become the 11th BC player to earn the honor.