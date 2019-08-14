See the mascots Sports Illustrated ranked as the top 10 greatest of all-time
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football’s 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots.
The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week’s edition.
Here are the mascots that made the cut:
10. University of Tennessee’s bluetick coonhound named Smokey.
9. Syracuse University’s orange named Otto.
8. Western Kentucky University’s Big Red
7. University of South Carolina’s costumed gamecock named Cocky.
6. University of Colorado’s 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie.
5. Stanford University’s Tree.
4. Bevo the longhorn bull at the University of Texas.
3. Mike the tiger at Louisiana State.
2. The Duck at the University of Oregon.
1. University of Georgia’s bulldog.