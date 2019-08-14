See the mascots Sports Illustrated ranked as the top 10 greatest of all-time

The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week’s edition.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football’s 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots.

Here are the mascots that made the cut:

10. University of Tennessee’s bluetick coonhound named Smokey.

9. Syracuse University’s orange named Otto.

8. Western Kentucky University’s Big Red

(Austin Anthony/Daily News/Associated Press)

7. University of South Carolina’s costumed gamecock named Cocky.

6. University of Colorado’s 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie.

5. Stanford University’s Tree.

4. Bevo the longhorn bull at the University of Texas.

(Cheryl Gerber/Associated Press/Allstate)

3. Mike the tiger at Louisiana State.

2. The Duck at the University of Oregon.

The mascot of the Oregon Ducks. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

1. University of Georgia’s bulldog.