BC’s Tyler Vrabel had a head start on his football career

Enter Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin and then-Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry. The two combined forces to teach Vrabel, then a high school junior, how to play the position.

His father couldn’t help him much; he had never played the position. So he figured he should find people who could.

Tyler Vrabel had never played offensive line before, but his new high school needed him to play left tackle.

They worked before and after practices on the field. Sometimes they went to the turf inside the weight room.

“It was really cool, and I will never forget those people,” said Tyler’s father, Mike Vrabel.

Yes, that Mike Vrabel. Tyler is the son of the Tennessee Titans head coach who won three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots, the team against whom he is coaching in joint practices this week.

The time Tyler spent at Texans practices while his father was coaching linebackers in Houston laid the foundation for Tyler to play left tackle during his junior and senior years of high school, earning a Division 1 scholarship at Boston College along the way.

The scholarship brought him to a city where the name “Mike” usually precedes the mentions of “Vrabel.” Tyler does not have an issue with that, but he wouldn’t mind making a slight amendment while he plays for the Eagles.

“I know that with a last name like Vrabel that, ‘Oh, you’re Mike Vrabel’s son,’ ” Tyler said. “But I hope it gets to one day where it’s like, ‘Oh you’re Tyler Vrabel, Boston College offensive lineman.’

“It obviously carries some weight, but I am hoping to make my own name.”

Young Tyler, then in fifth grade, hits the blocking sled as his father checks his technique. (courtesy vrabel family)

The connection certainly played a role in Tyler’s football maturation. Growing up the son of an NFL player and coach helped make it possible for Vrabel to be in position to start at left tackle as a 19-year-old redshirt freshman for an ACC team this fall.

One of the early moments came when Tyler was trying on new football pads in his elementary school days. Most youth players don’t have a dad who puts on his pads at the same time, but Tyler did.

And then . . .

“We went at each other,” Tyler said. “Nothing too serious. Just messing around a little bit.”

This happened in Kansas City, while Mike was playing for the Chiefs. When Mike became an assistant coach at Ohio State the next year, they repeated the pad-testing scuffle. Mike grabbed some Buckeye pads and Tyler put on his youth pads.

“I was just trying to get him to feel the contact and feel his pads,” Mike said. “Getting used to it and understanding it. That was my only hope. I was trying to find a way to help him enjoy the game.”

Tyler flexes for the camera as a fourth-grader. (courtesy vrabel family)

Spending time with his father in team meetings over the years also helped Tyler become more comfortable with the game. He sat with his father and watched how he and other players took notes. Tyler tried his best to remember how NFL coaches and players prepared and studied, especially when he went to Texans meetings as a high schooler.

Despite all of this preparation and exposure to football, Tyler was leaning slightly toward baseball when he was about midway through high school.

“I was kind of nervous and skeptical,” Tyler said. “Didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

The position switch to offensive line helped him decide, as he felt much more comfortable there. He primarily had been playing defensive line, something that didn’t fit him well.

“I don’t know if the coaches were like, ‘Hey your dad played defense, so we are going to make you a defensive lineman,’ ” Mike said. “I vividly remember telling [wife] Jen that if he was ever going to play after high school, it was going to be as an offensive lineman.”

Mike never said anything to the coaches, though. “I didn’t want to be that dad,” he said.

Tyler transferred to St. Pius X High School, Mike said, because of grades; he was academically ineligible for his sophomore baseball season.

At a Patriots practice in 2004, Tyler donned Tom Brady’s jersey, helmet, and shoulder pads as he frolicked with punter Josh Miller and his children. (matthew j. lee/globe staff file)

The switch proved to be a good one for his grades and his football future. He filled the need at left tackle as he grew out of his awkward middle-school body and beefed up. Before long, Tyler had a handful of Division 1 offers. At first, BC was not one of those schools.

Jen Vrabel wanted him to attend a college camp at a school from which he did not have an offer. Tyler picked BC.

By the time Tyler returned home to Houston from the camp, he not only had seen a Red Sox game but also held an offer from Eagles head coach Steve Addazio, a former offensive line coach.

Although Tyler chose to attend college in the same area in which his father played eight seasons of professional football, it was a decision he made on his own. Mike made it clear that it needed to be Tyler’s decision.

“He was like, ‘Hey, I’m here for you if you need any advice, but I really want you to go through this recruiting process with an open mind-set,’ ” Tyler said. “ ‘However you want to do it, whatever you feel best, that’s what you will do.’ He was real great about it. It was awesome.”

Father and son celebrated after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in Houston in 2004. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff file)

Tyler picked BC, a decision that seems to have worked out well so far. Even though he played in only two games during his redshirt season, he has impressed Eagles coaches.

Defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan said Tyler’s combination of talent and size — he’s listed at 6 feet 5 inches, 310 pounds — is what you look for in an offensive tackle. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian commended Tyler’s toughness and football IQ. Addazio praised his footwork and athleticism. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said he has a great understanding of defensive schemes and the game overall.

Put it all together, and the coaches expect Tyler to be in their short- and long-term plans at left tackle.

“For him being a redshirt freshman with the responsibility that he is going to have, it is because of his attitude and the way he attacks every day,” Trautwein said. “He has that mind-set, and it’s probably because of his dad.”

The BC coaches like what they see in Vrabel. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe staff)

There’s no doubt that his father’s football background prepared Tyler better than he would have been without the early exposure and resources.

But Tyler is ready to be known as more than Mike Vrabel’s son. He is ready to add another athlete with the Vrabel name to Boston sports lore.