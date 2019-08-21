BC, UConn to play home-and-home series in football

Tennessee State suspended quarterback Demry Croft indefinitely following his indictment on rape and sexual battery charges. The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. He faces six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery . . . Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs was indicted in connection with a lavish 2015 golf trip to Scotland that was partly paid for with state funds. Documents filed in state district court in Albuquerque show a grand jury indicted Krebs on embezzlement, larceny, and tampering charges. Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation in 2017 after it was discovered that the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip. Krebs’ attorney Paul Kennedy says he’s confident his client will be vindicated by a jury.

Boston College and UConn agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2022 and 2023. The first game will be played on Oct. 29, 2022, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The return game will be played on Oct. 28, 2023, at Chestnut Hill. The Eagles and Huskies have played 14 times since 1908 and Boston College has never lost to UConn, going 12-0-2. That includes a 39-16 win in their last meeting, which was played in 2017 at Fenway Park. UConn is currently in its final year as a member of the American Athletic Conference and is looking to fill up its schedules once it becomes an independent program next season.

Hockey

Senators sign Hanover’s White

The Ottawa Senators signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million. White, a Hanover native who played for two years at Boston College, had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last year in his first full season in the NHL, his 41 points fifth best among rookies. The 21st overall pick in 2015, White has 16 goals and 31 assists in 94 career NHL games . . . The Minnesota Wild hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager . . . The New York Islanders agreed to a one-year deal with center Derick Brassard. Brassard, who will turn 32 on Sept. 22, had 14 goals and nine assists in 70 games last season while with Pittsburgh, Florida and Colorado. . . . Mark Pavelich, a forward on the 1980 US “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team who later played for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams, was charged with assault for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole and breaking several of his bones. Authorities said Pavelich, 61, attacked his neighbor last week at Pavelich’s home in Lutsen, Minn., after they returned from fishing. They said Pavelich told investigators he believed the man had “spiked” his beer. Pavelich was in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Advertisement

Swedish players boycott

Female hockey players in Sweden decided to go ahead with their boycott of an international tournament in Finland because of their unhappiness about pay and working conditions. Sweden was scheduled to play its first game of the Five Nations Tournament on Wednesday against Japan in Vierumaki, but the squad of 43 players was absent.

Advertisement

Figure Skating

Coach banned for misconduct

Richard Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold, was banned from figure skating by the US Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct. Callaghan, who also coached six-time US champion Todd Eldredge, was ruled “permanently ineligible” for actions involving a minor. Callaghan was accused by a former student, Adam Schmidt, in a lawsuit. Schmidt alleged that Callaghan sexually abused him from 1999-2001. Schmidt was 14 in 1999. Callaghan has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Baseball

Pirates put RHP Archer on IL

Pittsburgh Pirates righthander Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, one day after being removed following the first inning of his start against the Washington Nationals. Archer is 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts. He has not won since June 6, a span of 13 starts . . . Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow is out for the year following another setback in his recovery from right elbow surgery. Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 2018, had the arthroscopic procedure last November.

Miscellany

Bird painting to lose tattoos

Artist Jules Muck said she will remove most tattoos from a large painting of former Celtics star Larry Bird on an Indianapolis multifamily residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder. Muck said she was just trying to be funny. The mural is a replica of Bird’s appearance on a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played college ball for Indiana State. Bird’s attorney, Gary Sallee, says the former Indiana Pacers executive ‘‘needs to protect’’ his brand and ‘‘doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy.’’ Muck tells the Indianapolis Star that an ‘‘Indiana’’ tattoo will remain on Bird’s arm in the mural.. . . Grand slam champions Goran Ivanisevic, Sergi Bruguera, Conchita Martínez and Jonas Björkman are the four candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 . . . Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen is to face trial after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft. Olesen indicated he would plead not guilty to the offenses when he made a brief appearance at a magistrates’ court in west London. Olesen was arrested on July 29 after returning to London from a World Golf Championship event in Tennessee . . . The Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer fired coach Remi Garde and replaced him with Wilmer Cabrera. The move comes 27 games into the Garde’s second season with the team, which is struggling to hang on to a MLS playoff spot.