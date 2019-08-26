BC football will open with a bang, against Virginia Tech

For the first time since Addazio took the reins of the program in 2012, the Eagles will open at home against an ACC opponent, and the magnitude is unavoidable.

He couldn’t. Not with BC padding up for its first game-week practice of the season with Virginia Tech coming into Alumni Stadium Saturday.

Opening the season with a historically intense matchup against an Atlantic Coast Conference rival with the added atmosphere of the lights (and mics and wires!) that come with the conference’s shiny new television network is something Boston College football coach Steve Addazio would have liked to put off for another few days.

“You’re ruining my Thursday,” Addazio joked.

Instead of starting the season with a nonconference cakewalk, the Eagles will be immediately tested. It’s the kind of game that can set the tone for a season. The last time BC opened a season at home was 2012, when it lost to Miami, 41-32. The Eagles started that season 1-6 and never looked like a team that had a chance. They finished 2-10, and following their final game, coach Frank Spaziani was fired. Addazio was hired about a month later.

But playing for real stakes early has its benefits, Addazio said.

“It’s real, but it’s fun,” said Addazio, whose Eagles have been picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division in the ACC preseason poll. “Sometimes when you play an opener that you’re supposed to be really heavily favored to win in, it can be equally frustrating. You can get sloppy.

“This has our full attention, and there is an energy level that comes with this. We are very fortunate we’re home. I think traveling on the road adds another element to that whole thing.”

The opener presents a delicate balancing act between trying to be midseason sharp but also anticipating early-season hiccups.

“Opening day, sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to exactly get,” Addazio said. “No matter what you do, you’re never going to manufacture the bright lights and pressure of the day.

“It’s amazing to me what happens. Things just happen. You look and say, ‘How did that happen?’ It happened.”

Addazio outlined the points of emphasis, and they were all detail-oriented: winning the turnover, penalty, and special teams battles, and executing on defense. During camp, Addazio said, coaches counted mental mistakes. He estimated that there were probably twice as many referees on hand for preseason practice than in past years. Fundamentals like tackling and ball-handling weren’t ignored. Neither was conditioning.

“These are all the things that we’re trying to address and manufacture in practice right now so that we can have a clean opening day,” Addazio said.

Having veterans helps. Redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Brown is one of the most experienced signal-callers in the ACC. He’s one of eight quarterbacks in the conference who started at least six games last season, and his 2,121 passing yards a year ago were fourth among that group of top returners.

Unlike last year, when he was recovering from a knee injury, Brown will come into this season at full strength.

“You’re talking about a guy now who’s been a two-year starter,” Addazio said. “And he’s been through it, whether it’s been through injury or ups and downs of different games. That’s what we call being a veteran guy, a grizzled-up guy having been through some adversity. So we’re at the point where we’re looking for some big things out of Anthony this year.”

Running back A.J. Dillon leads all returning running backs in the ACC with 2,697 career rushing yards. A high ankle sprain cost Dillon two games last season, but he still rushed for 1,108 yards and sits just 1,043 shy of Andre Williams’s school record for rushing yards and 10 shy of Keith Barnette’s record for rushing touchdowns.

“I”m scared to say it, he looks super healthy,” Addazio said. “He looks game-ready, strong, fast, really on top of his game.”

The rest of the week will be geared toward hitting the ground running on game day.

“Our message has really been this: We’re excited to have an opportunity to play an elite team opening day,” Addazio said. “That’s had the attention of our team throughout the winter, the spring, and certainly preseason camp.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.