A twist for SEC football: No new head coaches

A similar grounded-in-history, watch-your-back admonition is in order this year as college football teams begin a new season. For the first time since 2006, every SEC football team has returned its head coach — perhaps as close as the notoriously demanding, overbearing and fickle conference can come to signaling some form of patience or contentedness.

“Folks, look around,” Orgeron remembered Spurrier, then at South Carolina, saying at a 2006 meeting of the league’s coaches. “It ain’t going to be like this next year.”

HOOVER, Ala. — The first time Ed Orgeron, Louisiana State’s football coach, led a Southeastern Conference program, Steve Spurrier had a warning when all of the region’s gridiron gods kept their jobs from one season to the next.

Yet no one seems quite certain how 14 of the South’s most scrutinized men together achieved a measure of group job security, tenuous as it might be, found in no other Power Five conference this past offseason.

“It’s an enigma,” Phillip Fulmer, the athletic director at Tennessee, said in an interview 13 years after he was a member of the conference’s last stable head coaching corps. “I think it’s an aberration.”

Certainly so. Between the 2012 season, when Missouri and Texas A&M first played in the conference, and 2017, the SEC averaged about two head coaching changes a year. Ahead of the 2018 season, five teams hired new leaders, and Mississippi removed the “interim” tag from its coach. Then, despite all the chatter about who was up and who was down and whether a college might pay someone’s seven-figure buyout, nothing changed for 2019.

Coaches and administrators suggested university officials were increasingly learning to shrug off more of the social media furor that follows a questionable decision, a blown lead or an old-fashioned blowout.

Some said the big buyout costs tied to the league’s coaching contracts influenced decisions — as of April, according to a USA Today database, at least nine SEC head coaches had school buyouts exceeding $10 million. Others noted that university leaders had come to believe that only so many coaches might be prepared for everything that comes with coaching in a conference that does more swaggering than most. This summer, Spurrier was among those who suspected that the turnover before the 2018 season gave rise to the stability — and that it would prove fleeting.

Indeed, it’s all too easy to imagine some booster someplace sharpening a knife and suggesting that a seven-win season is simply insufficient. There is always a demand for speed: Most SEC coaches who wind up unemployed lose their jobs because they just lose too many football games to the wrong rivals — and too quickly.

“The more time you have as a coach, you can really build your program and recruit to a certain personality that fits who you are,” said Matt Luke, the coach at Mississippi. “Fortunately or unfortunately, this is a performance-based business.”

But the development of a title-winning program, several coaches noted, is not instant. Nick Saban, the most feted coach of the era, was 7-6 in his first year at Alabama before NCAA penalties reduced the win total to two.

He posted a 12-2 record the next season. He capped his third season in Tuscaloosa with a national championship and was quickly honored with a 9-foot bronze statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban and Kirby Smart of Georgia have as much employment certainty as any coaches in the sport. Orgeron, whose last team finished at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, betrays no worries, and Mark Stoops just presided over a 10-3 season at Kentucky.

And the head coaches who are entering their second seasons with their current programs have some time, at least conceivably.

“Most of them have such big buyouts, they may get an extra year to see if they can get it going,” Spurrier said. “But if you lose two or three years in a row, they’ve got plenty of money, and they’ll have to make changes. It’s as simple as that.” For some coaches, the sameness of the league’s coaching ranks could have a subtle, though important, effect. Previous game film, coaches said, was more relevant when a team’s top man remained in place, and coaches said having a history with an opponent could offer motivation, whether for revenge or preservation of pride.

“It’s nice if you know a little more about them,” Fulmer said, “but that also means they know a little more about you.”

There are limits, though, to the potential advantages. Half the conference’s teams changed offensive coordinators, close to the average over the last five years. Georgia and Ole Miss have new defensive and offensive coordinators.

Dan Mullen of Florida, who was an offensive coordinator there during the 2006 season, quickly noted the potential consequences of coordinator changes when he considered the lack of turnover this year.

“You’re going to have to deal with that part of it, you know, whoever’s calling the plays and how you adjust to those things,” he said from the stage of SEC media days in July.

The conference’s head coaching corps of 2005 and 2006 did not endure, of course. In a move still shaping football throughout the South, a frustrated Alabama soon ousted Mike Shula and, in January 2007, hired Saban.

Some moved to other colleges or pivoted to the NFL. One, Tommy Tuberville of Auburn, coached at two more universities and is now in a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat. Others retired.

“It’s nice to have some tangible skills or transferable skills when you’re out of work, you know?” Derek Mason, who is 24-38 as he enters his sixth season at Vanderbilt, said after his past as a radio show host came up this summer. “That’s sort of what happens every once in a while in our business.”