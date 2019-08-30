BC is about to kick off its season — here’s what to look for

Then again, capping out at seven so many times can be frustrating, especially after the painfully freak fashion in which the Eagles’ season ended a year ago. They watched helplessly as a lightning storm canceled the First Responders Bowl last December and snatched their chance at winning eight games for the first time in a decade.

Seven has been the ceiling for the Boston College football team under coach Steve Addazio. Through a certain lens, stringing together five seven-win seasons in six years and going to five bowl games shows the stability the program lacked before Addazio arrived in 2012.

This year, there is no magic number. No quest for nine — or even eight — wins.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is still a gauntlet, and the Eagles will be tested immediately Saturday with their season opener against Virginia Tech at Alumni Stadium.

Here are a few things to watch:

■ A.J. Dillon reframes his goals

The checklist that the running back kept above his bed as a freshman is still there, but his goals going into his junior season are different. Dillon burst through the curtain as a freshman in 2017, smashing records and establishing himself as one of the premier running backs in the ACC.

The expectations couldn’t have been higher last season. He was voted the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year and set his sights on shattering even more marks. But five games into the season, he suffered a left ankle injury that forced him to miss two games, limited his explosiveness for the rest of the season, and put those goals out of reach.

Even in a down year, Dillon rushed for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns, giving him 2,697 yards and 24 TDs in two seasons and leaving him 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns shy of becoming BC’s record-holder in both categories.

But his focus, in what will likely be his final season at the Heights, goes beyond numbers.

“My goals have changed a little bit, they’re more broad,” said Dillon. “To me, it’s not about numbers, it’s not like 2,000 yards or whatever like I had in the past or win this award.

“I just want to be somebody that’s dependable. Whether it’s first down, fourth down, first quarter to overtime, I just want to be somebody in a situation — pass game, protection game, run game — that my coaches, my teammates, the fans here, they can count on.”

AJ Dillon, in what is likely his final season at BC, will be a linchpin of the offense. (barry chin/globe staff file)

In the offseason, Dillon focused on strengthening his body to withstand the rigors of a full season. He emphasized core work and stamina.

“I just learned a lot about taking care of my body, obviously with the injury and the recovery process,” he said. “You’ve got to stay high throughout that entire recovery process.”

With the possibility of going to the NFL on the horizon, he said he’s focused on what’s in front of him.

“Right now, personally, I’m not satisfied at all with last year,” he said. “There was a bunch of great high points in there. We got ‘College GameDay’ and stuff like that. A lot of stuff that I can be grateful for, but as a team, that’s not where we wanted to end.

“And individually, for my season last year, that’s nowhere near where I wanted to be or where I wanted to perform, with or without the injury. I feel like I still have a lot to prove, not necessarily to anybody else but to myself.”

■ Will Anthony Brown make the leap?

This is the year Addazio has been waiting for from his quarterback. Groomed as a redshirt freshman to take the reins, Brown has been tested in two years under center. He went through the fire in 2017, completing 134 of 258 passes for 1,367 yards and 11 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He endured a grueling rehab and was back on the field as the opening-day starter in 2018.

As a redshirt sophomore, he showed poise and sharpened decision-making. His completion percentage ticked up to 55.4 (158 of 285), and he found the end zone 20 times while keeping his interceptions steady at just 9.

Brown has lived a few football lifetimes already. Now he’s looking for the breakthrough.

“That’s what we call being a veteran guy, a grizzled-up guy, having been through some adversity,” Addazio said. “So we’re at the point we’re looking for big things out of him this year.

“I’ve said it, and people say it all over the country: That quarterback position is so critical. How do you take another step? One way is have a veteran quarterback that plays at a high level. We’ve got some other things we need to get done, but he’s in position and we’re excited about him.”

Everything is in place for Anthony Brown to get off to a good start. (barry chin/globe staff file)

For the first time, Brown will come into a season without the wide eyes that come with youth or the baggage that comes with recovery.

“It feels good to just be at a good starting point,” Brown said. “Coming in no injuries, everything healthy, green light, everything on the move, knowing more, it’s just very comfortable.

“My experience, it’s been up and down. Not much consistency. So just being able to learn from that and learn from my mistakes, learn from what I did good and what I can keep improving on is huge for me right now and I feel like it’s going to carry us a long way to take that step forward.”

■ New coordinator, same approach

The Eagles established their offensive identity in 2016 when they infused tempo into their pro-style scheme. The result was an offense with the capability to be more explosive. In 2017, the Eagles had just 11 passing plays go for more than 30 yards (last in the ACC). In 2018, that number jumped to 18 (seventh in the conference).

Former offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler played a significant part in installing that system, but his departure for the head coaching job at Bowling Green last fall doesn’t mean a complete overhaul. New coordinator Mike Bajakian’s like-minded philosophy is what appealed to Addazio when he was hired in January.

Over his eight years as offensive coordinator at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, Bajakian ran an up-tempo spread offense. But during his time as an NFL quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he learned how to utilize tight ends, a position of wealth at BC.

“I always thought in the back of my mind, in my four years in Tampa, that if I had the opportunity to coordinate again at the college level, I would use an up-tempo scheme, but I would be much more multiple in formations and personnel,” Bajakian said.

“So when Coach Addazio and I started talking and he told me about the depth they had at the tight end position, prior to me coming here, and they utilize them, I said that was exactly what I wanted to do, and it became an easy decision.”

■ . . . with a few tricks

Addazio has been known to go in his trick bag, keeping defenses guessing while also wearing them down with tempo. That’s not changing.

“It’s just a part of us,” Addazio said. “I don’t want to use the word ‘trick plays’ but they’re specials. I think it creates big pops and momentum swings and position swings and I enjoy them. I think the players enjoy them.”

■ Tight ends are the engine

The Eagles ran 81.4 offensive plays per game last season, and a huge reason they were able to churn so many out was having tight ends who could pull long shifts on extended drives. It’s exhausting work, but that’s the point.

“I love it personally,” said tight end Jake Burt, “because I feel like once we bought into it and got good at it, learned everything, started moving fast, you could see how much pressure it puts on a defense. Honestly, once we get to game day, it makes our job a lot easier.

“It took a little bit. You can tell sometimes when we’re really pushing it — when we get to eight-, nine-, 10-, 12-, 15-play drives — you can look across and feel it. I’m tired, but they’re more tired than me.

“It’s a part of what we bought into and it’s what we’re striving to do: be less tired than the guys across from us.”

The grind has its rewards. Four different tight ends caught touchdown passes last season.

■ Can a young defense prove itself?

Typically, BC could always bank on its defense being dependable. But after losing eight starters, the Eagles are staring down a depth chart full of unknowns.

“It’s unproven,” Addazio said. “That’s just the facts of the matter.”

Defensive tackle and captain Tanner Karafa is the lone returner on the line. Cornerback Brandon Sebastian is the only member of the secondary with starting experience. The bulk of the experience on defense lies with the linebacking corps.

Preseason camp was a feeling-out process. Up front, Clemson graduate transfer Richard Yeargin and either Marcus Valdez or Brandon Barlow will line up on the ends. Redshirt freshman Kyiev Bennermon will be on the nose, and true freshman Shitta Sillah will be thrown in the mix.

On the back end, redshirt freshman Tate Haynes will play the corner opposite Sebastian while graduate Mehdi El Attrach and redshirt junior Mike Palmer will hang back at safety.

How it all pans out in a conference flooded with high-powered offenses is a question the Eagles will figure out on the fly.

“You never know, right?” said Addazio. “You don’t want to put any limitations on things. You don’t know.

“But experience tells you that we’re young and experience tells me that on the defensive side, we’ll have some growing pains, for sure. Can we overcome it offensively? Can we overcome it with special teams? Can we do those things? Yeah.

“And then can young guys come in and surprise the hell out of you? Sure. But it’s a little unknown.

“You see what you see in practice, but it’s a little unknown. It’s hard to gauge. Because what you don’t know is, when the bright light goes on, how some of those guys who haven’t been in that situation are going to respond.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.