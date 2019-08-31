BC’s Ben Glines has had to patiently wait his turn

“That is tough anytime people go through injuries, that’s a very tough thing to do,” Glines said.

Coming out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Glines was one of the darlings of the Eagles’ 2015 recruiting class. But an injury in preseason grounded his freshman season before it could launch.

Part of what made being named captain so gratifying for Boston College running back Ben Glines was going through adversity early in his career and coming out on the other side unscathed.

Now a redshirt senior, Glines was named captain along with defensive tackle Tanner Karafa. Glines broke out last season when the Eagles desperately needed him after losing star running back A.J. Dillon five games into the season, finishing with 550 rushing and receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

But during his recovery, Glines got some wisdom from strength and conditioning coach Scott McLafferty that’s stuck with him all this time.

“Coach Scott is a big proponent of this and I’ve heard it a bunch of other places that: Knowing your ‘why,’ ” Glines said. “If you don’t know your ‘why,’ that’s when you come out here and you start to get complacent and injuries and adversity and that kind of thing will start to fold people. So I know my whys. Why I come out here each day, why I wake up in the morning, why I do what I do.

“And as hard as some of that adversity is, you kind of look back to your why — your faith, your family — you kind of reflect back on that and that kind of kept me pushing, kept me going through that process. At the end of the day, I refused to be folded by any type of adversity. I believe that good things happen to good people, who work hard and that’s kind of paying off for me.”

New beginning

It’s been a long road back to the field for Clemson graduate transfer Richard Yeargin.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 280-pound defensive end was a four-star signee in 2014 and played two seasons for Clemson, but suffered a neck injury in a car accident in 2017 that shifted his life and his college career.

The last time he was on the field was the 2016 national championship game.

He transitioned to a role as student assistant before being granted a sixth season of eligibility. After completing his degree in sports communication and then getting his masters in athletic leadership, he transferred to BC.

“Richard’s going to be really good for us, I think, this year,” said Karafa. “He’s about all the right stuff. He’s done some really good things this camp and as the season builds I think he’ll just get stronger.”

Century mark

In his first two seasons at the Heights, Dillon made a habit of piling up yards by the hundreds. Coming into this season, he had 12 100-yard games to his name in just 17 starts (23 games total).

With one more, he’ll tie William Green for the fifth-most 100-yard games in BC history. He’s still well shy of Montel Harris’s all-time mark of 22 100-yard games.

The Eagles are 9-3 when he rushes for at least 100 yards.

History lesson

The last time BC won a home opener against an ACC opponent was 2007 when it beat Wake Forest, 38-28. Coming in, the Eagles are 5-1 in season openers under coach Steve Addazio . . . The Eagles came in 9-18 overall against Virginia Tech, 6-10 since the two teams joined the ACC, and 4-8 at Alumni Stadium. The last time they beat the Hokies at home was 2013.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.