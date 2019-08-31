BC gets started with impressive win over Virginia Tech

Anthony Brown completed 15 of 26 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with eight receivers, including tight end Hunter Long, who caught four passes for 53 yards. Kobay White finished with three catches for 73 yards and a score while Zay Flowers turned two grabs into 91 yards and a touchdown.

In the highest-scoring game between the two teams since their 33-31 slugfest in 2014, Boston College racked up 423 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers, manhandling Virginia Tech on the way to a 35-28 win in its season opener Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

Eagles star running back AJ Dillon was relatively quiet. His 23 carries were chased with stretches of rest, but he still churned out 81 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers’s name was already ringing out around Boston College during preseason camp and he quickly confirmed the buzz.

His first touch was a 16-yard run on a jet sweep to start the Eagles’ second drive of the day. On his second, he hauled in a 33-yard pass from Anthony Brown for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles had 18 passing plays go for 30-plus yards last season, the most in coach Steve Addazio’s seven years at BC. But they believed Flowers was the kind of weapon that could make their offense even more explosive.

Mental mistakes and special teams woes short-circuited a pair of the Eagles early scoring chances. Transfer kicker Aaron Boumerhi missed a 38-yard field goal wide right, and Tech took advantage on the ensuing possession when quarterback Ryan Willis aired out a 55-yard TD to Grimsley to make it 7-7.

Later in the first quarter, the Eagles had a drive stall at the Tech 16-yard line.

They overcame a botched-snap fumble out of the shotgun by Brown to start the next drive that cost them 3 yards and an illegal touching penalty that cost them 10 more. Brown hooked up with David Bailey for a 27-yards connection that kept the drive alive. But the Eagles couldn’t capitalize.

Three first downs and a huge third-down conversion later, Willis hit Tayvion Robinson for a 20-yard score that put the Hokies up, 14-7.

It didn’t last long.

On BC’s next drive, AJ Dillon, pretty well-rested after getting the previous series off, got three carries and capped it with a 17-yard touchdown that tied it at 14. He pushed his career touchdown total to 25, just 10 shy of BC’s school record.

On second and 8 with 6:02 left in the half, Brown let a lob loose on a fade route to Kobay White and White made a graceful grab for a 17-yard TD that put the Eagles up, 21-14. Officials took a look at his right foot to make sure it was down. Replays confirmed.

Brown stretched the lead at the 2:08 mark when he kept it out of the shotgun and went 28 yards untouched for a score that pushed BC’s lead to 28-14.

It was just the third time in Addazio’s seven-year run at BC that the Eagles hung 28 points on the board in the first half.

Tech’s first two drives of the second half ended with a punt and a pick, but its defense forced a pair of three-and-outs and Willis hooked up with tight end James Mitchell for an 11-yard TD. They trailed, 28-21, going into the fourth.

Sitting at the Virginia Tech 30 early on the Eagles’ first drive of the fourth after Brown covered a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard sneak, Addazio decided to pull one of his “specials” out of the bag, but it backfired. White aired out an errant throw down the middle was picked off by Jermaine Waller at the 2.

The Eagles defense was able to clean things up by forcing a three-and-out and Addazio got back to his bread and butter. On a 10-play, 56-yard scoring drive, BC ran it nine times. David Bailey capped it by punching in a 1-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 35-21.

