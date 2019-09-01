Ex-Alabama QB Jalen Hurts puts on show in Oklahoma debut

New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past Houston, 49-31, on Sunday night in Norman, Okla. It was Hurts’s first game for Oklahoma since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray , watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history . . . University of Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and the meniscus in his right knee during the Trojans’ opener Saturday.

Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters golf title Sunday, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Soderberg seemed to waste his best chance of victory on the 17th green, three-putting from five feet to fall into a share of the lead at 14 under. Soderberg carded a 4-under-par 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and was soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70). Playing the par-4 18th as the first extra hole, Soderberg was the only player to stay on the fairway. Soderberg made his putt from about eight feet before McIlroy and Samooja missed from closer range . . . Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 to win the Portland Classic in Oregon and deny teenager Yealimi Noh’s bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour . . . Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Champions Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta. His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron.

Baseball

Carrasco comes back from leukemia

Carlos Carrasco returned to the mound from leukemia and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay’s 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep in St. Petersburg, Fla. The righthander entered in the seventh inning and gave up two hits, including Travis d'Arnaud’s run-scoring single . . . The Chicago Cubs scratched Yu Darvish because of right forearm tightness, sidelining the Japanese righthander after one of his best starts with the team. Darvish pitched eight sparkling innings in a 5-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. The Cubs haven’t sent Darvish for any tests, and manager Joe Maddon thinks he will be able to take his next turn in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee . . . Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix after being hit on the right side of the head by a line drive off the bat of Jake Lamb in the fourth inning. May was down for a few minutes before sitting up and eventually walking off the field . . . Ben Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP, rejoined the Cubs after spending almost four months on the restricted list while dealing with a divorce from wife Julianna.

Auto racing

Power wins Indycar race in Oregon

Josef Newgarden tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship with a trouble-free run at Portland International Raceway in Oregon and a victory by teammate Will Power. Power won for the second time in three races while Newgarden finished fifth . . . IndyCar is not expected to return to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., next season and instead will replace the oval with Richmond Raceway on the 2020 schedule. IndyCar will take a three-week break to accommodate NBC’s request to suspend racing during the network’s August coverage of the Olympics in 2020 . . . Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from the pole position, securing the first victory of his Formula One career. Hamilton was within one second of Leclerc on the final lap.Drivers twice observed a minute's silence in memory of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died Saturday after a heavy crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Miscellany

Champions on Ice creator dead at 88

Tom Collins, whose Champions on Ice tour helped hundreds of figure skaters prolong their careers, died at his home in Minneapolis. He was 88. Among the champions on Collins's tour were Scott Hamilton, Brian Boitano and Michelle Kwan . . . The Boston Cannons (7-6) scored a season-low nine goals in a 22-9 loss to the Outlaws (13-8) in Denver Saturday in Major League Lacrosse . . . Arsenal fought back from two goals down against Tottenham to draw 2-2 in soccer’s Premier League in London.