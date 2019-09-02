Boston College may have found its leader in Anthony Brown

“If you had to ask me what excited me the most about Saturday’s game, there’s a lot of things, but I’d like to start there,” Addazio said. “His leadership leading into the game, his leadership in the game, in the huddle, in the sideline huddle, on the sideline, he did an unbelievable job.

Brown was more than just a signal-caller in the season-opening win. He was the leader BC has been looking for.

Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown broke out for 275 yards on 15-of-26 passing with two touchdowns against Virginia Tech Saturday , but it was the moments between plays — commanding the offense in the huddle, rallying his teammates on the sidelines, remaining poised and making plays when the Hokies pushed back in the second half — that Eagles coach Steve Addazio had been waiting for since Brown arrived at The Heights.

“And my hope is that that’s something that he can hang onto and grasp onto and that continues, because he was awesome. I was proud of him.

“He really did a great job. It was something he knew he needed to work on and did work on it, and Week 1, that got accomplished. It’s something that we’ve been focused on.

“I think that’s such a critical thing and we’ve worked with him on that. I just think it’s a maturation process. It’s being specific and pointing out examples of where you need to have better leadership and paying attention to how you carry yourself.”

The Eagles exploded for 28 first-half points. In the second quarter, Brown led them to the end zone on three of their four drives. It was just the third time in Addazio’s seven-year run that the Eagles hung 28 points on the board in the first half against an ACC opponent.

Brown connected with true freshman Zay Flowers on a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then he found Kobay White at the pylon for a 17-yard score, and he kept one for himself on a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left in the half.

But his intangibles were the building blocks along the way. He pumped Flowers with confidence after Flowers turned his first touch, a jet sweep, into a 16-yard burst. With all day to scan the defense on a third-down play in the first quarter, he rolled out and hit White for a 56-yard strike down the middle of the field that activated another deep threat.

He played with a kind of freedom that had been fleeting in his first two seasons, after taking the reins as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2018. If there’s a difference in Brown this season, it’s his awareness of how much his presence and demeanor impact the offense.

“You can’t be a leader and be selfish,” Addazio said. “You’ve got to be worried about the guys on your right and the guys on your left and that’s hard to do. But Anthony’s a great person and I think young guys — especially when they’re young — they’re trying to be the very best player they can be. Within that, sometimes it’s hard to be enough for somebody else.

“But when you’re the leader, it’s not just about you. You’re the leader of the rest of those guys. And he’s done just a great job of that. Part of that is becoming more and more comfortable with his role and more confident in his role.”

Richmond up next

After pulling out their biggest win to open a season since 2007, the Eagles will shift gears to focus on Richmond in Week 2.

The Eagles have ties to the Spiders going back to Richmond’s days in the Yankee Conference. Eagles defensive end coach Jim Reid was the Spiders head coach from 1995-2003, and Eagles tight end coach Frank Leonard served several roles on his coaching staff over that span.

“Having known those guys when they were there and of course here now, you understand what Richmond football’s all about,” said Addazio. “It’s a wonderful school, it’s a very prideful place. The ability to attract and recruit really good student-athletes and they’ve had great success over the years, not just as a whole, as a season, but also in terms of playing Power 5 opponents.”

The Spiders had a down season in 2018, going 4-7, but it wasn’t that long ago that they stunned an ACC opponent on the road. In 2016, they opened the season with a 37-20 win against Virginia.

Last year, they lost a lopsided opener to the Cavaliers, 42-13.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.