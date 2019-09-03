BC keeps an eye on Dorian in case it affects Richmond’s travel

Upward of 1,600 flights were canceled Tuesday, the bulk of them in Florida. The Eagles faced a similar challenge last year when Hurricane Florence was looming over North Carolina, forcing them to move up the start time of their game against Wake Forest by two hours.

As of Tuesday, the storm was still churning through the Bahamas as a Category 2 hurricane and was expected to shift toward the Carolinas as it moves north toward the United States.

Even though Hurricane Dorian isn’t expected to heavily impact the central Virginia area, Boston College officials have discussed possible preparations for any effect the storm could have on the Richmond football team as it travels here for a matchup with the Eagles at Alumni Stadium Saturday.

“I started the conversation before we came out here today,” BC coach Steve Addazio said following practice Tuesday morning. “I saw the news this morning and I said, ‘Boy, we need to start being proactive on this a little bit here on every front.’

“You start seeing all these plane flights canceled, it’s kind of like what we went through with Wake Forest a year ago. I mean, you have to talk about changing times, changing days, what are we thinking about here? I think it’s something that at least has to be discussed and addressed right now.”

A spokesman for Richmond athletics department said the team wasn’t expecting any issues traveling, though Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had declared a state of emergency Monday. Addazio spoke Tuesday with BC athletic director Martin Jarmond and assistant athletic director for football operations and player personnel Reggie Terry.

“We’ve just got to see where we’re headed here,” Addazio said. “It’s hard. But it’s Tuesday. I think that thing’s coming up. They always have the ability to change course, but I think you’ve got to take a hard look at everything.”

Inclement weather bookmarked the Eagles’ 2018 season. BC was scheduled to face Wake Forest the third week of the season in a Thursday night game. Because of Florence, the schools decided Tuesday to push up the kickoff time, and the game was played in the window before the storm affected the area.

“There was a lot that went into that and we handled it perfect,” Addazio said. “We were proactive on that thing. I want to make sure we’re proactive here as well, which we will be.”

And at the end of the season, the Eagles’ matchup against Boise State in the First Responders Bowl was canceled with 5:08 left in the first quarter because of a lightning storm. It was the first bowl game in NCAA history to be canceled because of weather.

With all of that in mind, Addazio would rather take every precaution possible.

“I’m trying to forget what happened at the end of the season,” Addazio said. “Now, we had a great plan going into the Wake Forest game. On the flip side, I don’t know that there was a great plan at that bowl game. It wasn’t like that weather wasn’t predicted to come in, either. That’s why you’ve got to be super proactive.”

. . .

The ACC announced its Players of the Week Tuesday, and despite beating a conference opponent at home to start the season for the first time since 2007, no Eagles made the list. BC beat Virginia Tech, 35-28, but Hokies linebacker Rayshard Ashby took Linebacker of the Week honors for making 13 tackles with a sack and a pass breakup. Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman was named Quarterback of the Week after throwing for 401 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-47 passing in a 38-35 win over Utah State.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.