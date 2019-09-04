BC’s Wynston Tabbs to miss 2019-20 season after knee surgery
The Boston College men’s basketball team received a bit of bad news Wednesday, as the school announced that sophomore guard Wynston Tabbs will undergo surgery later this month on his left knee and will miss the 2019-20 season.
“While I won’t be able to play this season, I know that it is a temporary setback and I will be back stronger than ever before,” Tabbs said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, the Boston College Basketball program, and all our fans for their continued support. I’ve overcome obstacles before in my life and will work tirelessly to overcome this one. I am built for this.”
Tabbs appeared in 15 games his freshman season, starting 14. He averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. After putting up 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in a win over Sacred Heart in late November, he was named ACC Rookie of the Week and the CBS Sports National Freshman of the Week.
