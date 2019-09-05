‘Scrambling’ for offense is part of the BC playbook this year

He was already deep downfield when Brown started rolling to his right.

One of the points of emphasis offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian drilled into the Eagles when he took over was the scramble drill, and White was watching it play out in real time.

Boston College wideout Kobay White wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen after he saw a third-down play break down and quarterback Anthony Brown get flushed out of the pocket early in last Saturday’s win over Virginia Tech, but he had been wired all preseason to keep running.

“Honestly, I was open,” White said. “But I’m thinking in my head, ‘He’s not about to throw this.’ ”

Advertisement

But Brown saw the play developing in front of him.

“Kobay just happened to find a seam down the field,” Brown said. “Good thing I kept my eyes up and he was there. I just felt he had the corner beat, so I just took my chance. ”

Brown unloaded a throw from BC’s 25-yard line that found White at the Virginia Tech 17.

“He throws a perfect ball,” White said. “And I just happened to come down with it.

“That definitely comes from the coaching. That’s us practicing the scramble drill. That’s just some of the new things that our offense [is doing], trying to take that next step.”

The 56-yard connection lit the fuse for the Eagles’ passing attack and was a glimpse of the type of explosion they believe they can tap into this season.

“We’re not a one-punch deal, you know?” said coach Steve Addazio. “We’ve got a lot of punches in there, so we can take our shots in a lot of different ways. I think it’s our diversity that’s going to help, and it’s hard to defend.”

Last season, the Eagles had 18 pass plays go for 30-plus yards, seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC and Florida State were the only two teams in the conference to have more than one passing play go for 50-plus yards.

Advertisement

Brown said that when Bajakian introduced the scramble drill, he embraced it, fully knowing how much it could transform the offense.

“That’s one part of our game that Coach Bajakian has been emphasizing in the meeting room and even out here in practice — transitioning into scramble mode and mirroring the quarterback,” Brown said. “It was more of an ‘all right, let’s go’ deal, because we know we’re going to need it.

“Not every pocket is going to be sunny and clear, not every play is going to be sunny and clear, so scrambles will happen, and that drill is perfect for us because we’re going to need it.”

The idea was to bring some sense of choreography to the seeming chaos of a broken play.

“The more reps we get at it, the more instinctual it’ll be for me, and even our receivers and tight ends and running backs, transitioning into scramble mode and mirroring me as well,” Brown said. “It’s been good for us. It’s different. But it’s becoming noticeable because we’re making a little bit more plays off scrambles.”

The value goes beyond turning broken plays into home runs. In the red zone, the most efficient offenses are able to improvise.

“I feel like, especially in the red zone, scrambles are where most quarterbacks’ touchdowns come from,” Brown said. “In the open field, it’s just a good thing as far as me running and getting some yards or something opening back up that wasn’t originally open.

Advertisement

“I feel like it’ll give us more of an advantage because not everybody can just focus on [running back] A.J. [Dillon] and some of our tight ends and receivers. Now they have to focus on everybody.”

Brown threw for 275 yards against Virginia Tech, the fourth-highest total of his career. White hauled in three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, and true freshman Zay Flowers made two grabs for 91 yards and a score.

White and Flowers did all their damage in the first half and were well within striking distance of becoming the first BC duo to go for 100 receiving yards in the same game since 2012.

“I was talking to him, because we both had it in the first half,” White said. “And I was like, ‘We’ve got a lot more game to play. We’ve got to keep eating. We’ve got to stay hungry. Don’t get complacent.’ ”

For a team that traditionally has hung its hat on a bruising ground game, the Eagles believe they’re just scratching the surface of what they can do in the air.

“If teams want to keep stacking the block like that, then, I mean, we’re going to have to throw the ball,” White said. “And not just me and Zay, trust me; we’ve got guys that you haven’t gotten to see yet in our room that are going to be huge for us.”

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.