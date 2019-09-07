BC trounces Richmond to record second win of season

Brown finished with 163 yards on 8-of-14 passing with three touchdowns. Dillon ran 17 times times for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns and BC improved to 2-0.

The Eagles offense opened up more of its options. Running back A.J. Dillon tested his range as a pass-catcher. Quarterback Anthony Brown had eyes for his tight ends. The defense continued to hunt for takeaways and the Eagles trampled the Spiders 45-13

Coming off a charged-up season-opening win against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia Tech, Boston College’s nonconference matchup against Richmond on Saturday at Alumni Stadium felt more like test environment than a challenge.

BC is 7-0 against nonconference opponents since head coach Steve Addazio arrived before the 2013 season with an average margin of victory of 37 points.

Freshman receiver Zay Flowers, who scored the first TD of the season and his BC career on a 33-yard TD pass from Brown last week vs. the Hokies, was once again an early spark. He finished with three carries for 92 yards and turned a first-quarter jet sweep into a 46-yard touchdown run that put the Eagles up 7-0 with 13:35 remaining in the first quarter. Of the first eight touches of Flowers’ BC career, two have gone for touchdowns.

Brown utilized all of his weapons, completing passes to six different receivers. Last year, 12 different Eagles caught TD passes. Brown has thrown five TD passes this season — all five going to different receivers.

Tight end Korab Idrizi, who was lined up as a fullback, became the third different player Brown targeted for a scoring toss when he hauled in a 7-yard TD pass to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

After carrying a relatively light load with 23 carries for 81 yards last week vs. the Hokies, Dillon’s load was once again carefully managed. He did his typical damage on the ground, breaking a 30-yard run in the first quarter and scoring from 1-yard out two plays later to extend BC’s lead to 21-0 with 1:31 left.

The score got lopsided early, but it wasn’t because Richmond’s offense couldn’t move the football. The Spiders manufactured 218 yards of total offense and 11 first downs in the first half.Quarterback Joe Mancuso completed 9 of 13 passes for 104 yards in the first half, including a 35-yard TD pass to Keyston Fuller in the second quarter that cut BC’s lead to 21-7.

But Dillon helped BC respond by flashing some added elements of his game the Eagles had been hoping to see.

Pass-catching was supposed to be the next step in Dillon’s progression last year before a high-ankle sprain changed those plans. Against Richmond, however, Dillon came out of the backfield, found some open space, made a grab and tapped-danced down the sideline for a career-long 42-yard TD.

For the second week in a row, BC’s defense made up for the yards it allowed by forcing turnovers. The Eagles pulled the plug on one of the Spiders’ first-quarter drives when Nolan Borgersen made an agile play along the sideline to pick off a pass from quarterback Joe Mancuso. Then, near the end of the second quarter, freshman safety Tate Haynes was in the right place at the right time on a tip drill, picking off a deflection off the hands of Spiders tight end Andrew Tsangeos.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.