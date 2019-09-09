“The ball got mishandled,” Addazio said, chuckling at the memory even though LSU stunned Florida at home. “I’ll never forget watching on the sideline and it was on the ground and it could’ve went this way or this way. It was on the ground and of course it rolled for a first down.

Flashing back to 2010, the last time Addazio and Miles were on opposite sidelines, Addazio recalled how Miles called a fake field goal that went from near-catastrophe to game-shifting play.

The one thing Boston College football coach Steve Addazio knows for certain about Kansas coach Les Miles nearly a decade after their SEC thrill rides (when Addazio was at Florida and Miles at LSU), is that, no matter the situation, Miles always has a trick up his sleeve.

“He’s always got trickeration in his bag. That’s one of his big things over the years.

“He’s one of those guys that’s going to take chances. He makes college football fun in a lot of ways. Not just with that, just with personality and everything else. Been in a lot of big-time ballgames. Certainly one of the great coaches in our game. No doubt about that.”

When BC faces Kansas Friday night, it will be the first time since 2010 that Addazio and Miles have crossed paths. After being fired by LSU in 2016, Miles has re-emerged this season, signing a five-year deal to coach Kansas. The Jayhawks are off to a 1-1 start, narrowly winning their season opener against Indiana State, 24-17. Then last week, they gave Coastal Carolina its first win against a Power 5 program.

But even facing a rebuild, Addazio said, he has a healthy respect for Miles’s coaching ability.

“He gets his teams ready to play,” Addazio said. “You always felt like when you played LSU, they were ready to roll.”

Addazio has to do the same with his Eagles (2-0) as they turn the page after walking over Richmond, 45-13, last Saturday. The Eagles have a chance to go 3-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07. They showed explosiveness in the season opener against Virginia Tech, then pulled some things back against Richmond, but they expect to open up the playbook more against Kansas.

“I just think that going into Week 3, playing a Power 5 opponent, a lot of things that we had worked on in camp, a lot of things we felt that we wanted to be a part of our game plan need to arrive in the game,” Addazio said.

The offense has shown some added layers. Quarterback Anthony Brown has tapped into an array of weapons, from an energized group of receivers to a versatile set of tight ends and now AJ Dillon out of the backfield. He has completed passes to 14 different targets this season.

BC’s biggest goal against Richmond was getting out of the game with a healthy roster. With a short week ahead, the challenge was finding a balance between getting game-speed reps while preserving players on a condensed schedule.

“When you have these short weeks, you’ve got to get going right away,” Addazio said. “You can’t spin your wheels.”

The Eagles shifted their focus quickly Sunday morning, getting into the film room early to grade the Richmond game and then dive into Kansas.

“When the players came in, you don’t want to short-change a win, but you can’t spend the whole day on the win,” Addazio said.

The Eagles didn’t do any work on the field, just a light lift and film study. They went through a full day Monday with the plan being to evaluate the rest of the week from there. The priority will be on recovery to make sure bodies are as fresh as possible for Friday.

“I think we have an approach to it,” Addazio said. “I talk to a lot of people around the country that I trust and get input on, especially the strength coaches that I know, about body recovery.

“Then you’ve got to have some feel to your own team. We didn’t play a night game and our players weren’t on the field for 70 snaps, but on the flip side of it, I want to make sure we’re fast on Friday night.”

The intensity of the rest of the week will depend on how much the practices push the Eagles toward being game-ready.

“If I go up and watch the tape and I don’t feel like we have enough game snaps,” said Addazio, “then I’m going to go create more game snaps tomorrow, and that’s the way it is.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.