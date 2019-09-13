In theory, Kansas wasn’t supposed to test the flexibility of the Eagles defense when it came into Alumni Stadium Friday night. The Jayhawks were coming off a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina, they were ranked 113th in total offense, and they were carrying 48 straight road losses to Power 5 schools, by far the longest in the country.

Describing a defense as bend-don’t-break might be a coach’s kiss of death. If there was a red flag for Boston College coming out of two wins to start the season, it was that its defense had been gauged for an average of 403 yards. What made the bloated numbers easier were all the turnovers the Eagles managed to get their hands on.

Andrew Parchment of Kansas celebrated his touchdown reception in the second quarter.

That streak ended where BC’s issues began, a stunning 48-24 setback.

The Eagles defense, an unknown in the offseason after losing eight starters, was gauged for 567 yards. The Eagles had no answers for the Jayhawks in the air or on the ground. Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 27 passing. Running back Khalil Herbert ripped off 187 yards on just 11 carries and his partner in the backfield, Pooka Willams, ate up 121 yards with a touchdown on 22 touches.

With the chance to start the season with three straight wins for the second straight year tossed by the wayside, gravity hit the Eagles hard.

The last time Kansas churned out more than 550 yards of total offense was 2017. The Eagles have allowed that many yards four times since then.

BC fell to 2-1 with a trip to Rutgers, their first road game of the season, looming next week.

The Eagles let running back A.J. Dillon’s 13th career 100-yard rushing game go to waste. He ran 27 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Anthony Brown went 18-for-36 passing with 195 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles found themselves down, 28-24, at the half, the defense bent to a breaking point. The Jayhawks racked up 310 yards in the first half. They had 624 in their first two games combined. Quarterback Carter Stanley completed 13 of his 15 first-half passes for three touchdowns. Running back Khalil Herbert had 90 yards on four carries, padded by an 82-yard breakaway late in the second quarter.

Instead of a cake walk, the Eagles woke up in the middle of a shootout.

They jumped out to a 17-7 lead early, thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon and a 20-yard scoring strike from Anthony Brown to Korab Idrizi. But Carter’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jack Luavasa was a warning sign. The score capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive that took all of 3:54 to put together.

The Jayhawks closed the gap in the second quarter with a 1-yard score from Hudson Hall. But later in the quarter, when Carter sent an a 4-yard pass on a parasail that found Andrew Parchment in the end zone and put Kansas up 21-17, the Eagles were dazed.

BC came in favored by as much as 21 points. The Eagles answered with an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive capped by a trick play with receiver C.J. Lewis hitting a wide-open Brown in the end zone for a 12-yard score.

But the lead, 24-21, came and went in a blink.

On the ensuing drive, Herbert’s 82-yard breakaway set up the Jayhawks at the 1-yard line and Parchment polished off the drive by catching a 3-yard pass from Carter that gave the Jayhawks the lead at the half. A

Addazio’s bet was that, if the Eagles defense struggled, the offense would be explosive enough to cover them. But BC mustered just 106 yards in a scoreless second half.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.