The problem with “bend don’t break” defenses is that breaking is inevitable. For the Eagles, it took three games. BC gave up 567 yards to a Kansas team that squeezed out 624 yards in its previous two games combined. There was no way around how ugly it got.

The case could be made that Boston College’s disastrous 48-24 loss to Kansas was its worst in at least a decade. The Jayhawks hadn’t beaten a Power 5 school since 2008. The Eagles were 20-point favorites. The list of things that went wrong is a long one. Let’s sort through some of them.

“They had 400 yards of offense in the first half,” coach Steve Addazio said. “I think that would tell you the tale there.”

Miscommunication and missed assignments plagued the secondary. The defensive line perpetually watched Kansas running backs Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams burst through holes untouched.

“We cut guys free in the back end, we left gaps open in the run game, and couldn’t get off the field,” Addazio said. “It started early and it didn’t stop. It’s my job to make sure that we get that fixed.”

Poor tackling made it worse. Herbert and Williams routinely shrugged off plenty of weak wrap-ups for extra yards.

“That’s my responsibility to make sure that we tackle better than that,” Addazio said.

The Eagles had been able to offset the yards by forcing takeaways, but an interception by Mehdi El Attrach was their only takeaway and they gave up 16 chunk plays, a recipe for disaster.

2. The Eagles thought they were equipped to handle high-scoring games — then they got into one

This was the kind of game that was supposed to test Addazio’s belief that the Eagles’ offense was explosive enough to get into shootouts and win. Instead, BC’s offense shrunk in the second half. The Jayhawks pitched a shutout, dominating the clock with 18:39 of second-half possession that sapped the life out of the Eagles and sent an already sparse crowd heading for the exits.

The Eagles had to hang on in the second half to beat Virginia Tech in their season opener. They put together a fourth-quarter scoring drive to seal it, but only managed 76 yards of offense.

That effectively put a pin in any thoughts of overcoming bad defense with better offense.

“I would just say overall, the whole shootout conversation we had in the summer, that was one thing,” quarterback Anthony Brown said. “But this play-style today, I’m going to promise you’ll never see this again.”

3. Anthony Brown was completely out of sorts

Something seemed off from the start. Brown missed his mark on five of his first six pass attempts. Brown paid for a bout of tunnel vision. He missed throws that either would’ve gone for big yardage or found the end zone, including on the first drive of the fourth quarter with the Eagles down 17 when Brown missed a wide-open Kobay White.

“I would say, just overall it was disappointing,” Brown said. “I didn’t execute, myself, in the first half at all. I missed a lot of easy plays. I missed a lot of touchdown plays. I don’t even have to watch the film to know which ones I missed. I missed a lot of plays today and didn’t play to the level that we needed.”

Brown tried to take the load off the defense’s shoulders and carry it himself.

“I’d say it’s on me to ratchet up the leadership and just push us to where we can go, because I know for a fact that this team is capable of doing a lot of things that a lot of people are expecting [from] us,” Brown said. “And tonight is not the team that you’ll see for the rest of the season. You’ll never see us play like this again.”

4. A.J. Dillon was outshined — and it wasn’t his fault

Dillon’s 151 rushing yards were drowned out by a pair of 100-yard games from Herbert and Williams.

Whether Dillon was being sincere or spicy when he identified Herbert by his jersey number in the postgame news conference is up to interpretation, but Kansas’s star running back stole the show on a stage that was supposed to be set for Dillon.

He was curiously quiet in the second half, with the Eagles playing from behind.

“It’s not really up to me to make the calls in the situation,” Dillon said. “The coaches have full reign and I trust that they’re always going to put us in the best place to succeed.”

5. The Eagles came out of the short week unprepared

Both teams had one fewer day of preparation, but BC didn’t handle the crunched schedule well. Addazio tried to balance getting game reps with staying fresh. In the end, the Eagles were caught off-guard.

“Obviously, I did not do a good enough job getting our team ready to play tonight,” Addazio said. “I’m responsible for that and it’s my job to make sure we get that fixed.”

Brown tried to deflect the blame away from his coach.

“It was a lot of mishaps throughout the week,” he said. “We didn’t practice as well and I wouldn’t even blame that on coach Addazio. He does his job extremely well.”

Instead of the run-heavy Kansas team the Eagles were expecting, the Jayhawks stung them with their passing game.

Quarterback Carter Stanley completed 12 of his first 13 passes for three first-half touchdowns and rattled the Eagles.

“I guess it kind of caught us by surprise,” said cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

6. Deflating duds are becoming a recurring theme

Addazio has led the Eagles to bowl games in five of his six seasons, but he has also had some inexcusably ugly losses. Last season, the Eagles went to Purdue and got wiped out, 30-13, a week after landing in the Top 25 for the first time since 2008. In 2017, they lost, 34-10, to Wake Forest a week after earning a season-opening road win against Northern Illinois. They started 2016 with a crushing 17-14 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, then got steamrolled, 49-0, at Virginia Tech.

7. The quality of BC’s season-opening win is now questionable

The biggest loser in all this, by proxy, is Virginia Tech. BC’s win over the Hokies was a fuel injection to start the season. The biggest winner might be Coastal Carolina, which looks like a world beater a week after holding Kansas to 7 points in their first win over a Power 5 team in school history.

