The venture by Fenway Sports Group’s Fenway Sports Management, in partnership with ESPN Events and the City of Boston, joins a crowded gridiron landscape of more than 40 bowl games, meaning “The Fenway Bowl” will have to jostle to stand out in a semi-frozen tundra containing the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, and the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

“The Fenway Bowl,” a name that eventually will include a still-to-be-determined corporate sponsor, will take place at Fenway Park in the second half of December 2020. One team from the Atlantic Coast Conference will square off against an American Athletic Conference foe in a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN.

Coming soon to an iconic baseball stadium near you: a new college football bowl game.

The Fenway Bowl will make a name for itself right away, according to AAC commissioner Michael Aresco, by virtue of its name.

“It would be almost trite to describe Fenway Park as an iconic location — we all know its incredible history, its tradition, we appreciate the outstanding management of the venue, it’s really woven into what is the magic sports fabric of America,” said Aresco at a news conference held along the right-field foul line Tuesday at Fenway Park. “It’s immediately going to achieve considerable stature.”

Football is hardly new to Fenway Park. The first game was played in 1912 between Boston Latin and Boston English high schools, when the park opened. More recently, the Shamrock Series in 2015 that featured Notre Dame and Boston College sparked a run of six Division 1 football games, a slate that included the Fenway Gridiron Series two years ago and last year’s Harvard-Yale battle.

“Beginning in 2020 we’re going to take it to the next level and usher in a new college football tradition at Fenway Park,” said Mark Lev, president of FSM.

Talks began in earnest 18 months ago. Over the summer, the bowl was announced but the participants waited until the college football season was underway to begin the promotion. The announcement included a brief video and rollout of the logo on the Green Monster.

“We’re really excited about it, not just about putting a stake in the ground and playing a game in December, but it also will allow us to continue our tradition of high school football in November for Thanksgiving and we have every intention of doing that,” Lev said. “We’ll have the month of November to program other events, there could be other college football games, other athletic events but [The Fenway Bowl] would be the anchor for us, it will be the showcase event for sure of the fall-slash-winter.”

In part because a title sponsor has yet to be finalized, Lev declined to put a dollar amount on the additional revenue the bowl game will bring to FSG, the parent company of, in part, the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

“I think it’s significant,” Lev said. “We’re investing a lot of time and energy and resources to stage this game. For us to justify that, we want to know there’s going to be a return on those resources being deployed in that way.”

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG, owns The Boston Globe.

The AAC and ACC were chosen as Fenway Bowl foes in large part, said Lev, because “from a geographical perspective, they made the most sense because you’re obviously thinking about attendance at the game.”

