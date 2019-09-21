“It’s a big relief,” Langford said. “I got this out the way, now I can focus on me and my school up at Brewster and this whole year, really. It’s really just a big relief, a big sigh, and I’m really happy to make this decision.”

Langford, a 6-4 swingman ranked as the class of 2020’s No. 83 recruit in the country by ESPN and the No. 3 recruit in the region by the New England Recruiting Report, will join his brother Makai Ashton-Langford at the Heights. Ashton-Langford spent two years at Providence before transferring to BC in July.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A week after Boston College’s flirtation with five-star men’s basketball recruit Terrence Clarke fell short, the Eagles found a match in his Brewster Academy teammate Demarr Langford Jr., who announced his commitment to BC on Saturday.

Langford chose BC over a host of offers led by N.C. State and Texas A&M. His father, Demarr Langford Sr. played for Eagles assistant coach Scott Spinelli as Spinelli was breaking into coaching at the Winchendon School in the late 1990’s.

Langford Jr. visited BC two weeks ago and saw first-hand a connection was still binding 20 years later.

“It was really surprising to me when I went on the visit to BC that Spinelli did coach my dad in prep school about 20 years ago,” Langford Jr. said. “Going up there, it seemed like my dad put a lot of his trust in Spinelli, knowing that past relationship. He just felt really good about it.”

The Eagles’ recent track record funneling players to the NBA appealed to both father and son. Jerome Robinson was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 and Ky Bowman signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors earlier this year. Spinelli was also an assistant at Texas A&M and Maryland, helping Khris Middleton and Jake Layman find their paths to the league.

“Just seeing what he can do for me — what I already have and what I can get from him — just knowing that I can get to that next level with the help of Spinelli, I think, was one of the biggest factors in the decision,” Langford Jr. said.

Between Jim Christian’s fast-pace, guard-oriented system and the program’s focus on player development, BC emerged as the best fit.

“Basically, the main part of the decision was he wants to pursue his dream,” Langford Sr. said. “I told him to make a decision that would best help him pursue his dream of getting to the next level — the NBA. There’s a lot of things that took place and played into that, but BC has gotten a couple guys there over the last couple years. Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson, they did a great job developing those guys and player development is a big deal.”

Langford Sr. saw the full circle developing throughout the recruiting process.

“What better way for this to come around than the guy who coached me, who is now coaching me, is now coaching at this level. Not only that, he has a history of getting guys to the NBA. What better way than to have my son in his hands with a guy that I trust and that has a formula for getting guys to the next level.”

Langford Jr. said his choice wasn’t affected by any external factors, including Clarke’s decision to commit to Kentucky. He added that his brother’s decision to transfer to BC didn’t swing him either.

“I made a decision for myself and where I wanted to go and what could get me to the next level, really,” he said.

Langford Jr. is BC’s first Top 50 New England recruit since Rakim Sanders in 2007.

“It’s a great feeling for me, knowing that I’m ranked kind of high,” Langford Jr. said. “But rankings don’t really matter to me. Hype don’t really matter to me. I just want to play the game that I know and I love to play and do whatever I’ve got to do to get my team better, get myself to the next level. I know I’m going to have a big impact my first year and I want to have a big impact on and off the court with my friends and my family and my teammates and my coaches.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.