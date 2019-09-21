PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The longer the season stretches, the more Boston College’s identity takes shape. The Eagles seemed to make a statement when they beat Virginia Tech, shooting themselves out of a cannon to start the season. They managed to undermine that with a baffling loss to Kansas two weeks later.
The Eagles (3-1) escaped the smog from that let down by visiting Rutgers on Saturday and leaving with a convincing 30-16 win over a program they hadn’t lost to since 1992. The Scarlet Knights (1-2) were coming off a 30-0 blowout to No. 20 Iowa two weeks ago.
The win brought BC’s strengths more sharply into focus, as well as some of the weaknesses of a team that is still a work in progress.
The running game is still BC’s most reliable tool in the box. The Eagles pounded the ball for 272 yards on the ground. AJ Dillon rushed 32 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns, pulling him within four scores of the school record. David Bailey added 77 yards on 12 hauls, including a 42-yarder on the Eagles’ tone-setting opening drive.
What’s still hit or miss is the passing game, an area the Eagles were confident in coming into the season. Anthony Brown battled spells of inaccuracy and miscommunication, completing 13 of his 25 passes for 159 yards. But he punched in a touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter for his second rushing touchdown of the year.
Defensively, the Eagles still bled yards. Rutgers racked up 380 yards of total offense with 304 coming through the air. Making his first start since losing his starting job in preseason camp, Scarlet Knights sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski connected on 23 of 33 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.
