PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The longer the season stretches, the more Boston College’s identity takes shape. The Eagles seemed to make a statement when they beat Virginia Tech, shooting themselves out of a cannon to start the season. They managed to undermine that with a baffling loss to Kansas two weeks later.

The Eagles (3-1) escaped the smog from that let down by visiting Rutgers on Saturday and leaving with a convincing 30-16 win over a program they hadn’t lost to since 1992. The Scarlet Knights (1-2) were coming off a 30-0 blowout to No. 20 Iowa two weeks ago.

The win brought BC’s strengths more sharply into focus, as well as some of the weaknesses of a team that is still a work in progress.