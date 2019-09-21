Unfortunately, there were times this football game felt like it could have been played then, too.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Boston College arrived in New Jersey smack in the middle of a season-long football celebration. Its opponent, Rutgers, is in the birthplace of college football, having beaten Princeton here in the first game in 1869. With the sport marking its 150th anniversary season, Rutgers, a program long on suffering and short on festivity, has understandably claimed its starring role. Saturday’s game featured an honorary captainship for the granddaughter of treasured alum Paul Robeson.

From an opening drive by BC that made Rutgers look woefully unprepared (seven plays in 1:48 to take a touchdown lead) to an ensuing series that seemed to reinforce the idea the Eagles would enjoy the easy day they needed after last week’s debacle against Kansas (a three-and-out with a false start by the home team, a punt, and a 15-yard penalty for a tackle on a fair catch), the game devolved into a tradeoff of penalties, inaccurate passes, and runs that went nowhere.

BC would eventually pull away for a 30-16 win, but let’s be real: the most entertaining highlight came from Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti, who was so excited by his QB’s long touchdown throw that he punched Art Sitkowski in the face. Literally.

All kidding aside, it’s a shame this was such an ugly game, and not just because it felt like it set college football back another 150 years.

This series could, and should, be so much better. Better than being played in front of a half-empty stadium, with a large portion of the crowd clad in visiting maroon and gold. Better than being relegated to the overflow channels on your television sets, an afterthought against the headliners like Michigan-Wisconsin. Better than BC limping in after falling so flat against the Jayhawks, an 18½-point favorite that lost by 24 at home last week. Better than Rutgers coming off a shutout at Iowa, leaving town with their punter as the star of the show.

These are two beautiful East Coast schools with longstanding football traditions. Boston College is in the ACC. Rutgers is in the Big Ten. As onetime Big East rivals, they have history. I know. I saw it.

As an undergraduate at Rutgers from 1986-90, I was on campus at a time when these two programs were regulars on each other’s schedule. There was a real sense of rivalry. Boston College was riding high in the heady aftermath of the Doug Flutie years. Rutgers, having made a relatively recent administrative decision to move into the world of big-time football, thought it was building a winner under former Penn State assistant Dick Anderson. They fought over recruits (still do, with BC doing an enviable job of plucking starters out of the Garden State) and battled over final scores.

And for my four-year stretch at school, it was the best of times for Rutgers. My Scarlet Knights won all four contests, an 11-9 win at BC in 1986, a 38-24 win at Rutgers in ’87, a 17-6 win in which I remember two different running backs totaling 220 yards in ’88, and a 9-7 nailbiter in ’89 that was played at Giants Stadium back when Rutgers had to schedule a game there to maintain the necessary homefield capacity for the top echelon of the sport. That four-game stretch remains the only such winning streak Rutgers has in the all-time series Boston College now leads, 20-6-1.

Saturday’s game was the first the schools have played since 2004, and to be fair, there were plenty of trappings and reminders of what is so great about a fall Saturday on a college campus. A walk before the noon kickoff through the parking lots steamed with the smells of eggs frying and cheesesteaks grilling, tailgaters standing thick under the tents they’d erected against a late summer sun. The Rutgers band marched through playing the school’s alma mater and the dance team visited to get some pre-game cheers going.

Too bad the product inside didn’t quite measure up.

BC coach Steve Addazio should have had his team readier than ever to play this game, especially after more than one of his players admitted in the pages of the Globe that they might have been complacent against Kansas. Rutgers should be more desperate than ever, the tenuous hold their head coach Chris Ash has on his job growing thinner by the day, the calls for a return of Greg Schiano getting louder by the day, too.

I get it. Building a college football program is hard. The top-heavy teams hardly ever dip. The talent-starved bottom dwellers find it very hard to climb up. Both Rutgers and Boston College have stringent academic requirements for admission, which translates into less room for risk in recruiting. The conference carousel that kept on spinning and spitting programs in and out disrupted their natural ties and rivalries. But in the end, both came out on top, the ACC and Big Ten representing the best of college sports.

This just wasn’t one of their best games.

It was getting close to kickoff Saturday and the fans were streaming toward the entrances when I noticed an elderly gentleman walking with a cane wearing a Rutgers T-shirt that declared the football team national champions. Having lived the better part of my life understanding just how not true this is, I did a double take.

National champions, it said . . . of 1869.

I laughed, in spite of myself. Who could argue? As Wikipedia tells me, Rutgers went 1-1 that year (also losing to Princeton) and was retroactively named co-national champions.

Sometimes it feels the product hasn’t improved much since then. And Saturday, Boston College didn’t help. What a shame.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.