The first USA Today/USA Hockey preseason women’s Top 10 poll was released Tuesday and three Beanpot teams are in it.

Defending champion Wisconsin starts the season at No. 1, defending Hockey East champion Northeastern (27-6-5 last season) checks in at No. 4, Boston University (21-8-8) is at No. 7 and Boston College 26-12-1 is at No. 8. Both Northeastern and BC reached the NCAA Tournament last season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals.