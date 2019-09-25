Bailey’s measurables looked too similar to be true. He came to BC as a 6-foot, 225-pound bruiser out of North Caroline High School in Maryland. When Dillon got to The Heights in 2016, he was 6-1, 230 pounds. They were mirror images running. They had the size to punish defenses and the speed to leave them in the rear-view.

There are certain recruits that bring a different kind of buzz with them to Boston College. Before running back A.J. Dillon ever met David Bailey, he was already familiar with him. The Eagles coaching staff had given him the lowdown when Bailey committed two years ago.

When Dillon saw Bailey with his own eyes on Bailey’s official visit, the thought crossed his mind that he was looking at his football doppelganger.

“I said, ‘OK, this man can rock,’ ” Dillon recalled.

Bailey couldn’t help but think the same thing, especially after they took a picture side by side. When Bailey looked at Dillon’s added stature after a year of FBS football, he saw what was ahead of him.

“He was always bigger than me,” Bailey said. “I could see when we were lifting, doing strength and conditioning, I was going to get bigger.”

Two years later, Dillon is a 250-pound 18-wheeler out of the backfield, and Bailey is rolling right behind him. It was only a matter of time before Dillon and Bailey would develop into the fully-formed two-headed monster they’ve been for the Eagles this season.

With 468 yards and six touchdowns, Dillon is as dominant as he’s been since his breakout freshman season. But defenses don’t get a chance to breathe when he stops off the field because of the just-as-terrifying Bailey, who has turned his 44 carries into 242 yards and two touchdowns.

They’ve nicknamed themselves “The Buffalo Boys.” It hasn’t quite caught on around the locker room yet, but that hasn’t stopped them from stampeding opponents.

“They are truly a one-two punch to me,” coach Steve Addazio said. “You put David in the game, there’s another 250-pound guy coming at you. What happens is they get gassed and want to come out of the game. I mean, especially the way that we play.”

The Eagles relish using Dillon and Bailey to drain the life out of defenses. Through four games, BC has strung together nine different 10-play drives, and five of them ended with a touchdown. On all of them, Dillon and Bailey were the sledgehammers.

“They’ve definitely had a huge impact, especially in the running game,” said wide receiver/running back Ben Glines. “For a defense to have to go anywhere from 10 to 18 plays, go on these long drives and have a 245-250-pound back going for the first six, seven, eight plays. Now you take [Dillon] out and another 240-pound back comes in.

“It’s definitely helpful for our offense. It kind of helps us out on all cylinders.”

But seeing Dillon and Bailey for their size alone would be selling them short, said quarterback Anthony Brown. They’re both threats in the open field.

“They’re not just big backs, which is something that everybody sees,” Brown said. “They see their names and they see their size and they’re just like, ‘Oh, these guys are just power backs.’

“They can run. It’s exciting to see them run the ball. When I get back there, I hand them the ball off and I look at the holes open and I see them take it and just go.”

Taking down A.J. Dillon is no easy task, as Elijah Jones learned during the Kansas visit to Alumni Stadium earlier this month. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Dillon likes to think of Bailey as a little brother. But there’s one problem.

“He’s not that little, though,” Dillon said. “Not at all.”

Bailey’s breakthrough came a year ago, when an ankle injury left Dillon limited for most of the season. What kept the moment from being too big for Bailey was the mentoring Dillon provided early on.

“He’s been like a sponge,” Dillon said. “I’ve been trying to teach him as much as I can while he’s here now, and he has a great attitude. He kind of has the same mind-set I have. However the team needs to utilize us, we’re ready and willing to do that.

“At the end of the day, we’re here and we want to compete and we want to win. So whether that’s taking 20 carries, seven carries, whatever the case is, I know he’s happy to do it and he’s going to do it to the best of his abilities.”

One of the first pieces of advice Dillon gave Bailey was about believing in his on-field intuition.

“Since I came in freshman year, summertime, he took me under his wing,” Bailey said. “He taught me the plays, learned real quick, and he always told me trust my eyes. Everything you see, believe in your eyes. If the blitz comes or if you see something in the hole, don’t second-guess it, just hit it. Trust your eyes.

“Just him being a big brother to me, taking me under his wing, learning everything from him, watching him grow as a player, also made me grow as a player.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.