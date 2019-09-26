But, as the Eagles prepare to face another dangerous offense this weekend in Wake Forest, it’s hard to look at how potent BC’s attack has been without seeing the yards and scoring chances it’s left on the field. The Eagles can run through a mental reel of footage of missed opportunities — most being pass plays that never came together. The Eagles have shown the ability to make big plays in the passing game, but consistency could easily push an already effective offense to the best in the conference.

They’re cranking out the third-most yards in the ACC. The bulk of it has been supplied by a ground game that’s pounding out a 252 yards per game. They’re averaging 33.5 points per game (sixth in the ACC), up from the 31.2 points they averaged a year ago.

Before the season, Boston College football coach Steve Addazio promised that the Eagles offense would be explosive and, by the numbers, BC has delivered.

Addazio’s faith that those passing game numbers will become more consistent is as strong as it was at the start of the season.

Advertisement

“We do some things extremely well right now in the throw game, and we are a real threat down the field for people,” Addazio said. “However, to help our consistency, we think there’s some things that we can do a little bit to adjust to help in that regard.”

A prime example of that inconsistency was the Eagles’ final first-half drive in their win over Rutgers last week. Starting from their 25-yard line with 44 seconds left in the half, it was an abbreviated two-minute drill, but they couldn’t cash in. Brown completed 3 of 6 passes and got the Eagles into the red zone at the Rutgers 20, but the drive stalled and BC had to settle for a field goal.

Advertisement

“We completed some big passes to get down the field and we had a chance to score and we didn’t manage it quite as well as we should have at the end there,” said tight end Korab Idrizi. “A few dropped passes, a few missed reads or wrong routes. Just the little things, we’ve got to focus on and really pay attention to because we could be a dynamic offense with a good throwing game — and we are one.”

Since throwing for 275 yards in the season opener against Virginia Tech, quarterback Anthony Brown has been held under 200 yards the past three games. He paid the price for having tunnel vision against Kansas, completing just 18 of 36 passes for 195 yards. Against Rutgers, the Eagles recommitted to the ground game with 61 rushing attempts, and Brown completed 13 of 25 passes for 159 yards.

Anthony Brown knows inconsistency has been an issue for the BC passing game. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“Here’s what I would tell you,” Addazio said following the Rutgers game. “He doesn’t have trouble throwing the ball. He makes some unbelievable throws. I would say to you, candidly, that we — because when we look at a quarterback’s throw, we think it’s just the quarterback; there’s route depth, there’s other things involved — we need to throw the ball more consistently. And I think that’s a fair statement and I think it’s a fair question. But we certainly have shown that we can throw some precision passes.”

Brown, who’s embraced a larger leadership role this season, has been accountable whenever the passing game has faltered.

Advertisement

“We had a lot of inconsistent plays,” Brown said. “I would say I was inconsistent at times.”

From timing to route running, so many moving parts can make a pass play come apart at the seams.But then wires get crossed in the passing game, the blame almost immediately falls on the quarterback whether or not it was entirely his fault.

“I think AB is just the kind of guy that’s just always going to try to shoulder that load,” said captain and receiver Ben Glines. “As are most of the guys on our team. That’s just the kind of guy that our team draws in.

“So, for him to take that accountability is really just who he is and who he needs to be as the quarterback. It’s kind of like being a coach. Win or lose, it’s going to fall on you,” Glines continued.

“If he struggles a little bit, people are going to try to blame the quarterback, look to the quarterback. Some of that stuff is just a little bit of timing, where you can kind of tell we’re just a tick off on some of those things. That’s just stuff that we’re working.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.