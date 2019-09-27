Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team was banned from postseason play this upcoming season and the program was put on four years of probation for major recruiting violations committed by coach Josh Pastner’s former assistant, Darryl LaBarrie , and an ex-friend, Ron Bell . The sanctions handed down by the NCAA committee on infractions included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2 percent of the program’s budget — a major blow to Pastner’s efforts to rebuild the struggling Atlantic Coast Conference program. The school’s athletic director, Todd Stansbury , claimed some of the penalties were too harsh and the Yellow Jackets are considering an appeal. The NCAA said LaBarrie gave $300 to a highly touted prospect for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and arranged for him to meet with a former Georgia Tech athlete who played for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, including a visit to the player’s home and a free meal at a lounge owned by the player. The player was reportedly Jarrett Jack , from whom the NCAA has ordered the school to disassociate. The committee said Bell provided two players and a potential transfer athlete with $2,424 in shoes, clothes, meals, transportation and lodging. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in Georgia Tech’s own investigation.

Tennis

Kyrgios gets suspended 16-week ban

Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour following an investigation into his abusive behavior in a tournament at Cincinnati last month. The Australian player insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open, after which the ATP fined him $113,000 for committing a total of eight separate offenses. The tour also fined him $25,000. The sanctions only will be applied if he commits similar acts of bad behavior in the next six months. He must also agree to receive continued support from a ‘‘mental coach’’ while competing at events, and getting additional help in the offseason from a specialist in behavioral management. Kyrgios said on social media that he will not fight the penalties . . . Andy Murray’s singles comeback hit another roadblock as he lost to Alex de Minaur, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, in the second round of the Zhuhai Championships in China. Murray won his first tour-level match since having hip surgery in January when he beat Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday.

Golf

Scott, Landry share Safeway lead

Adam Scott and Andrew Landry shot 7-under-par 65 to share the first-round lead at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back . . . South African Justin Walters shot a 9-under 63 for his lowest score on the European Tour in six years, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland . . . Mi Jung Hur shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after the first-round in the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis.

Baseball

Twins hit record 300th home run

Jonathan Schoop hit Minnesota’s record 300th home run, Willians Astudillo also went deep and the AL Central champion Twins rallied past the Detroit Tigers, 10-4, to move within one victory of giving the major leagues four 100-win teams for the first time. Minnesota was tied with the New York Yankees for the big-league lead with 299 homers coming in.

Miscellany

Canadiens’ Lafleur has heart surgery

Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. The club confirmed that the surgery was successful and Lafleur is expected to make a full recovery. The 68-year-old played in 1,126 NHL games from 1971-91, finishing with 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists). Lafleur spent his first 14 years with the Canadiens . . . The NBA notified teams this week they are required to certify and submit each player’s height and age within the first week of training camp, according to four people familiar with the new policy. Sparked by the league’s determination to emphasize “the integrity of information” it disseminates publicly, front offices were informed that player heights must be certified by a team physician and their ages confirmed via the submission to the league office of a driver’s license or passport, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the procedural changes publicly . . . Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will be sidelined at least until mid-October with a stress reaction in his left foot . . . England pummeled the United States, 45-7, in the Rugby World Cup in Kobe, Japan, in the second-heaviest loss at the tournament so far . . . Terry Bassett was hired as CEO of USA Diving, taking on the role nearly a year after his predecessor, Lee Walsi Johnson, left having served 16 months on the job.