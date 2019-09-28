Wake Forest came up with just enough to hold on for a 27-24 victory at Alumni Stadium.

The question, with the Eagles and Demon Deacons tied at 17 at the half, was what else the two teams could come up with.

When Boston College coach Steve Addazio and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson walked to their respective tunnels at halftime on Saturday, they looked like two fighters who knew every punch and counterpunch the other had to offer.

The Demon Deacons (5-0, 2-0 ACC) jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter that initially dazed the Eagles. Anthony Brown hadn’t thrown an interception all season, but his second pass of the game was picked off by Wake Forest cornerback Amari Henderson. The Demon Deacons took advantage of the turnover and the short field, driving 57 yards on 11 plays and capping it with a 5-yard touchdown run from Cade Carney to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Wake took another chunk out of the Eagles’ defense on their second drive of the day when receiver Scotty Washington beat BC cornerback Tate Haynes down the sideline for a 34-yard grab, but the drive stalled out at the goal line and the Demon Deacons had to settle for a 22-yard field goal.

The Eagles (3-2, 1-1) slowly came to life on offense. After Aaron Boumerhi’s 22-yard field goal got them on the board early in the second quarter, their playmakers got them into the end zone. On a first-down play midway through the second quarter, receiver Zay Flowers ducked between tight ends Hunter Long and Korab Idrizi, found some space in the middle of the field and was in the end zone before Wake’s defense could blink. He was all alone in the end zone when Brown hit him for a 26-yard scoring strike that tied the game at 10.

Wake’s passing attack was expected to give BC headaches, quarterback Jamie Newman knew where to go when in need of a big play. Late in the second quarter, on third down from the BC 6, Newman lobbed a jump ball for 6-3 wideout Sage Surratt, who made the grab with one hand and fended off BC cornerback Brandon Sebastian with the other to put Wake up, 17-10.

BC needed a response before the half, and Brown supplied it, wiggling out of a sack on second down and finding receiver Ben Glines for a 15-yard hookup. Brown then connected with Long on a critical third-down conversion before keeping it for himself to convert on fourth-and-1 . He found Kobay White for a 20-yard pass that got the Eagles to the 5-yard line. Then he found running back David Bailey for a 4-yard shovel pass that sent BC into the locker room tied at 17.

