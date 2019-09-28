He leads the Eagles with 49 tackles. He racked up eight in the first half alone in Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Wake Forest at Alumni Stadium.

“Max is a man,” said Eagles head coach Steve Addazio. “He’s really confident. He’s a good athlete. He’s a real student of the game. He’s a take-charge guy, take responsibility guy. He played his tail off [last week against Rutgers], made plays all over the field. He’s been dinged up. He’s rolled both ankles.

“He’s had to miss a couple days of practice here and there, and he played like a warrior, and that’s the mentality that he has. That’s why he’s really one of the big, top leaders on our defense, and he played like that. I mean, he played at a high level in [the Rutgers game] game for sure.”

It’s been two years since Richardson suffered a season-ending knee injury after four games. He played all 12 games last season, making 11 starts and finishing third in tackles with 76. In some ways, he’s returned to his pre-injury form, Addazio said, but he’s also evolved as a playmaker and a leader.

“He’s a different guy,” Addazio said. “He’s always been that way. He’s going to look you in the eye, shake your hand kind of guy. He is a leader. He’s a charger.”

The Eagles were tested by an explosive Wake Forest offense that piled up 210 yards in the first half. When the Eagles ran into hiccups, it paid to have Richardson’s experience in the middle of it all.

“You need 11 of those guys,” Addazio said. “We’re still a young, immature defense. We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot of football. When I say immature, that’s what I mean, haven’t played a lot of football. Max has played a fair amount of football, and he has those personality traits. That’s when you have a group of veterans that have more of that kind of mindset and attitude makes a difference, right?”

Picked off

Entering Saturday, Anthony Brown was one of two quarterbacks in the ACC without an interception. The other is Jarren Williams of Miami, which is idle this weekend.

Brown had gone 102 attempts without a pick this season, but he had that streak snapped on his second throw of the game when Wake Forest cornerback Amari Henderson jumped a pass along the sideline intended for Eagles receiver Kobay White.

From there, Brown was as sharp as he’s been all season, connecting on 13 of his next 14 passes. But he was picked off again in the third quarter by Essang Bassey .

Seeing green

With the Celtics set to open training camp this week, Jayson Tatum and Enes Kanter took in the game on the sidelines at Alumni Stadium. Kanter tossed T-shirts to fans in the bleachers while Tatum manned the T-shirt gun . . . Wake Forest has a seven-game winning streak going back to last season, the fifth-longest run in the country behind Clemson (20), Ohio State (10), Appalachian State (9), and Florida (9). They have also won five straight on the road.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.