AMHERST — Michael Curtis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as UMass broke into the win column, defeating Akron, 37-29, on Saturday at McGuirk Stadium.
UMass (1-4) led, 20-14, at intermission, but after the break, Curtis led the Minutemen on 12-play, 72-yard drive in four minutes, culminating with a 8-yard touchdown pass to Sadiq Palmer for a 27-14 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Akron (0-5) secured favorable field position when Michael Mathison returned it to the Zips’ 37-yard line.
But on the next play, Jordan Adams intercepted Robbie Kelly and returned it 45 yards to the Akron 4-yard line. A personal foul penalty on Akron moved the ball closer to the goal line. Curtis plunged in from 2 yards out on the next play for a 20-point lead.
Advertisement
Curtis completed 17 of 31 passes for 173 with an interception while running 10 times for 69 yards.
The Zips used three different quarterbacks with Kato Nelson throwing for two scores and Zach Gibsonthrowing for one is his college debut.
UMass entered the game without six players — three offensive starters and a special teams starter — after coach Walt Bell suspended them for a violation of team rules.