AMHERST — Michael Curtis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as UMass broke into the win column, defeating Akron, 37-29, on Saturday at McGuirk Stadium.

UMass (1-4) led, 20-14, at intermission, but after the break, Curtis led the Minutemen on 12-play, 72-yard drive in four minutes, culminating with a 8-yard touchdown pass to Sadiq Palmer for a 27-14 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Akron (0-5) secured favorable field position when Michael Mathison returned it to the Zips’ 37-yard line.